Everything You Need to Know About Saitamask

Decentralized finance (DeFi) applications appear to be all the rage these days. Investors are looking for financial instruments that are not disregarded by multibillion-dollar firms now more than ever. Remember when Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) limited trading in certain high-flying meme stocks including GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE: AMC) in late January 2021? This is when SaitaMask comes into play.

On a green globe map, the Saitama (SAITAMA) crypto emblem appears.

SaitaMask is a decentralized one-stop store that provides investors with a crypto wallet. Users can use SaitaMask to buy, sell, trade, stake, and move cryptocurrencies. To educate users, the app also contains crypto analysis tools and an “edutainment platform.”

Despite the fact that digital currencies have been present for more than a decade, we are still in the early stages of a monetary revolution that will reorganize our society, redistributing wealth and allowing anybody to achieve financial freedom.

The majority of the next generation of investors has yet to enter the market, yet for global decentralised finance to become a reality, they will need to overcome not only technological barriers but also simply comprehend how money works. This is where SAITAMA comes in, by providing tools and content that help people feel comfortable with money while investing, so opening up previously unimagined prospects for wealth creation.

In order to improve the value of the Saitama Inu token, Saitama has implemented a system that burns 2% of an investor’s tokens with each transaction. It also claims to have a “anti-whale” mechanism in place to prevent huge investors from significantly influencing token pricing. This feature is not yet operational and is completely speculative.

Position of the Saitama Market

Saitama’s current market value is around $1 billion, with a price of $0.00000002 per token. Although the token’s price is a fraction of a cent, the total market capitalization is substantial. If the price were to rise to 0.000008, the market capitalization would increase to almost $400 billion. This would place Saitama in the top three coins, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

Where Can I Purchase a Saitama Inu?

When it comes to purchasing altcoins like Saitama, there are numerous possibilities. You may buy Saitama on Gate.io or utilize a decentralized exchange (DEX) such as Uniswap to exchange another cryptocurrency for Saitama. A decentralized exchange is an excellent option for traders trying to avoid currency or exchange a different altcoin. To utilize a DEX, you must first purchase Ether on a cryptocurrency exchange. eToro, Gemini, and Coinbase Global Inc. are all excellent options (NASDAQ: COIN).

How long will it take Saitama Inu to reach $0.0000008?

To accomplish this price target, Saitama would need to increase its market value by more than 30 times. This rise is entirely based on trading volume as well as project expansion. If the community continues to expand and Saitama implements all of the features it has promised, Saitama could witness tenfold benefits in the future. However, this would require Saitama Inu’s market cap to surpass $10 billion, which is highly implausible.

Saitama has no current use cases as of November 2021, and the idea is highly speculative at this stage. With so many different altcoins available to investors, there is a genuine potential that Saitama Inu will never hit $0.0000008.

Where Can I Keep Saitama Safely?

When it comes to storing your Saitama, you have two options: software wallets or hardware wallets.

A software wallet is a piece of software that runs on your computer or mobile device.

A hardware wallet is a sort of wallet that holds the user’s private keys in a secure hardware device, keeping your private key information separate from your computer and on the external device.

Ledger is the best hardware wallet.

Ledger is the most well-known and well-respected hardware wallet on the market today. The device is primarily a hardware wallet that can be used offline. Ledger also connects to Bluetooth and USB depending on if you want to use your computer or mobile phone.

Ledger also includes an app to help you secure, store, and manage your assets.

Current Cryptocurrency Prices

Although the cryptocurrency markets have been mainly pessimistic in 2022, many long-term investors remain optimistic about the market as a whole. However, we’ve been in a downtrend since the fourth quarter of 2021, so there could be more falls before we see new all-time highs. Cryptocurrencies, unlike the stock market, trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Check out our table below for the latest recent bitcoin prices.

Who are Saitama’s Founders?

Saitama’s creator is anonymous, as is the case with other meme currencies. According to its whitepaper, its author founded it in May 2021 with the aforementioned objective but had to relinquish ownership owing to personal reasons. However, a group of people who saw the goal as significant and important took up the project and proceeded to develop it. Steve@RocketCrypto, a crypto YouTuber with over 56,000 subscribers, is now in charge of the project. He is joined by six additional people, all of whom are doxxed on the project website.

What Makes Saitama So Special?

Unlike many other meme currencies, Saitama offers a full ecosystem that will give its token real worth. Its SaitaMask wallet, which is set to launch by the end of September, is a smart wallet that makes crypto accessible to investors of all levels and helps them to keep track of their investments. Users will also be able to access the educational platform, the marketplace, and the NFT shop.

SaitaMarket is a marketplace where members of the community can buy goods and services, probably merchandising. SaitaMaker will be an NFT-based launchpad platform that will assist community members in creating and launching SAITAMA-based projects.

The Saitama Edutainment platform will be a multi-channel content platform with a variety of content formats that educates the audience on how to save, invest, manage money, and create wealth opportunities while amusing them.

All of this is geared toward Gen Z as the intended demographic. Saitama seeks to differentiate itself from other projects by putting content at the heart of its operations. In addition to generating proprietary material, it intends to launch a community-run business under the hashtag #SaitaEdu, where content creators can profit from sharing their talent and financial knowledge.

What is the current circulation of Saitama Inu (SAITAMA) coins?

The total quantity of Saitama tokens is 100 quadrillion. 55 percent of it has already been burned, 4 percent has been set aside for initial liquidity, and 45 percent is in circulation. Furthermore, Saitama employs the patented concept of deflationary tokens by burning 2% of each token. By doing so, the team hopes to consistently reduce the existing token supply while increasing the value of SAITAMA.

Furthermore, the project contains an “anti-whale trap” that discourages large wallet holders from attempting to manipulate the price or dump the token, however it is unclear whether this extends beyond simple price slippage when selling.

How Secure Is the Saitama Network?

Saitama Inu is an Ethereum ERC-20 token.

ERC-20 is a token standard that most new tokens adhere to when they are published on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a prominent blockchain and the preferred choice for many decentralized applications. Its proof-of-work consensus process necessitates miners mining new Ether, making Ethereum one of the most secure blockchains in the crypto business. The Ethereum blockchain is secured and validated via a network of decentralized nodes.

How to Create a SaitaMask Account in 9 Easy Steps

Search for “SaitaMask” in the app store on your smartphone.

Choose the SaitaMask app and install it.

By clicking “Register,” you can create a new account. This is located beneath the “Log in” button.

Enter the name and email address associated with your wallet. Create your password next.

After you’ve confirmed your email address, you may either create a new wallet or import a current one.

After that, SaitaMask will invite you to generate a six-digit security code. Don’t forget to enter this code!

Following that, you will be given a 12-word phrase to use as an additional security measure. This 12-word phrase is referred to as a “seed phrase.”

The official SAITAMA YouTube account encourages viewers to record their phrases. The video warns that if the seed phrase is forgotten, “you will lose access to your wallet forever.”

Following that, SaitaMask will ask you to enter the 12-word phrase in the word order supplied to you.

Congratulations! You have now created your SaitaMask account and may explore all of the app’s features.

Will there be gas fees in Saitamask?

The anticipated rollout of SAITAMA’s bespoke Saitamask wallet has sparked a lot of enthusiasm among meme coin aficionados. Despite the fact that the wallet’s release has previously been delayed, supporters of this coin anticipate that its release will drive the price back up. Hopefully. There is only one issue: Ethereum’s gas expenses.

As an ERC-20 token, SAITAMA is bound by the Ethereum blockchain’s constraints, which are connected to volatile gas expenses. To buy, sell, or swap SAITAMA, you must pay gas fees, which can range from $100 USD to $200 USD and beyond.

Unfortunately, the official SAITAMA token website reveals almost nothing about this critical issue, which is driving transaction fees over the roof:

Worse, the project’s white paper talks even *less* about Saitamask, a major component of the project on which many purchasers are relying to raise the price. These are the only two instances:

Unfortunately, this is a very limited amount of information. And from the project’s major official source.

If the community expects gas fees to disappear once the app is released, and they do not (which is a foregone conclusion given that the Ethereum blockchain requires gas to transport tokens between wallets), it is likely that another price fall will occur, in my opinion. People dislike having their expectations not satisfied, even if those expectations are inaccurate. Clearly, the team needs to do a better job of controlling and correcting those expectations.

So, is Saitama a good place to invest?

If you want to take a chance and diversify your portfolio with speculative altcoin ventures, Saitama could be a nice choice. If you want to invest in groundbreaking enterprises that will define the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), Saitama may not be the best choice. Because altcoins are extremely volatile assets, never invest more than you can afford to lose.