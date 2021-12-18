Everything You Need to Know About Shibnobi Token

For those who are new to the Crypto investing platform, Shibnobi, commonly known as SHINJA is a community-driven token/platform that envisions developing one of the best investment Ecosystems for the next generation. It plans on making crypto extremely easy and safe for all the people who are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies. Its mission statement is to make the crypto space safe, fair, and more informative for the average investors and vetted projects.

Shibnobi (SHINJA) is a revolutionary deflationary token that introduces a multi-chain swap (DojoSwap) between Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), and Polygon (POLY) (MATIC).

Shibnobi, led by developer Cliff Fettner, aims to provide a user-friendly multi-chain switch in the DeFi ecosystem, with incentives for early adopters. Shibnobi’s mission is to become the dominant DeFi protocol, a one-stop-shop for all EVM-compatible network traders, ushering in a new age of user-friendly and intuitive cryptocurrency trading for DeFi novices and professionals alike.

Shibnobi was released at 7 p.m. UTC on November 15th, 2021. It provides an easy-to-use multi-chain token swap, allowing any crypto enthusiast to join in. Staking is included in the project, which also includes charity fundraising and a video game.

(SHINJA) TOKENOMICS:

DojoSwap’s native token, SHINJA, has a total supply of 69 sextillion tokens. The following is a breakdown of total supply:

Team members and founders: For one month, 7% of the population is locked in.

Sale of tokens: 12% (Vested over 8 weeks with dividends)

Partnerships and stock exchange listings account for 28% of all transactions.

40 percent of the ecosystem (staking, planned fires, etc.)

13 percent for Uniswap

SHINJA is a deflationary token with a 13% transaction fee that provides users with real-time value and rewards.

Liquidity pool: A 5% tax on price appreciation is remitted to the liquidity pool.

Marketing and development: A 5% tax is applied to the Shibnobi ecosystem in order to promote and expand it.

Instant-staking: A 3% reflection tax provides passive revenue to SHINJA token holders.

Scheduled burns: Since its debut, more than 34% of the entire supply has been burnt, with more burns on the way, making SHINJA deflationary.

Now that you have the basic information about the Shibnobi token, let’s discuss more democratic accountability of the team.

CEO Cliff Fettner, a blockchain and finance expert with over 25 years of software engineering experience, leads and develops Shibnobi. Ell Ceee, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and André Santos, the graphics designer, are key members of the team.

The core team has been thoroughly doxxed by the Shibnobi community and has also gone through third-party KYC.

Cliff Fettner, the project’s lead developer, has adopted a democratic accountability attitude that has developed a high degree of trust and openness in the community.

The Shibnobi team aims to alter the game by eradicating the scourge of anonymity and uncertainty in the decentralized web, striving to be the only completely transparent and safe MEME Coin in existence.

One of the things that make the Shibnobi unique is its website. The website has a special roadmap on it that guides the audience about how it started. Divided into four phases, the roadmap guides people and provides all the necessary information.

Phase 1: Setting up social media

Developing website

Giveaways

Marketing Process

Phase 2: Information about AMA’s

Uniswap launch

FEGEX Launch

Social Media Ads

Influencers

Phase 3: Listing on CoinMarketCap

Listed on Coingecko

Exchange listing

Horbit

Probit

Bitmarket

Gate.io

Crypto.com

Binance

Phase 4:

Launch Dojoswap – Q1 2022

Launch Katana 2FA Wallet – Q2 2022

Launch Kusari Blockchain – Q3 2022

Shibnobi is a community-driven token that aims to provide a cross-chain token swap for smart investors. The major goal of this token is to make cryptocurrency as easy to understand as possible so that the average person can benefit from it.

To do this, the team intends to create a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that includes a smart wallet and a token swap. To incorporate token staking, Shibnobi will cooperate with Binance Smart Chain, ETH, and the Polygon networks.

To promote awareness of the initiative, a campaign is now running on Twitter and Telegram. The team’s goal is to reach 100,000 token holders in the lowest amount of time feasible. Shibnobi will simplify trading across various chains by allowing investors to utilize a single DApp to trade across three networks.

“Shibnobi is a contract that includes a self-feeding LP and a marketing allowance with built-in reflections to its holders.”

What does the quote above imply?

They indicate that because the contract is reflection-based, investors or holders of shibnobi are entitled to a 3 percent discount on the 13% tax on transactions in the Shibnobi ecosystem. Which makes Shibnobi appealing to hold. The contract also ensures that the liquidity pool is in good shape, as 5% of the funds are set aside for it. The remaining 5% is allocated to the marketing budget. Shibnobi has a total supply of 69 trillion.

Shibnobi’s authenticity was supported by a series of connections and papers. The white paper, Techrate audit, and Kycastle compliance are the three. The techrate report, on the other hand, has a flaw. Shibnobi’s techrate report is now unavailable on techrate’s website. This raises questions regarding the veracity of Shibnobi’s website report. The owner of the contract has an outrageous degree of control, according to the techrate report (which has become a controversial subject).

Aside from this flaw, I believe the developers provided a substantial amount of proof. However, if they get Certik audited, they can make it even better.

Shibnobi also provided a link that brings you directly to the page with the liquidity lock’s contract specifics. On Uniswap, we confirmed that the Shibnobi liquidity pool is locked for a year. As a result, investors do not need to be concerned about being roughed up. This is quite considerate of them.

What is Shibnobi’s future plan?

Shibnobi has a bright future ahead of it, and the token might achieve the intended benefits if the team follows through on its promises. There is a lot of effort to be done in order to convert ideas into reality.

The DeFi industry is fiercely competitive, and current coins have already made significant progress. Everything appears to be in order on paper, but in order to get results, the team must reproduce the effort in the actual world.

Shibnobi must negotiate the competition and demonstrate to investors that they are serious about business by following through on their commitments. Only then will the token be able to permeate the market and attract the attention of a wider group of investors.

The token is an excellent investment for individuals who believe Shibnobi will produce the desired results by any means necessary.

Furthermore, meme-tokens and the metaverse have shown positive outcomes and are poised to benefit from the next bull market. According to reports, metaverse and meme-tokens may rule the crypto charts during the next bull run.

Meme-tokens and metaverse tokens have received a lot of financing. Whales scooped up Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogelon Mars in the previous seven days, resulting in a rise in trade activity.

Shibnobi has a competitive advantage in the market, and the squad must take advantage of it to their benefit.

After everything you know about Shibnobi, wondering how to buy it?

Well, in decentralized exchanges, some cryptocurrencies, such as Shibnobi, may only be acquired with another cryptocurrency. To acquire Shibnobi, first purchase Ethereum (ETH) and then use ETH to purchase Shibnobi. To do so, you’ll need a wallet known as a self-custody wallet.

What do the investors think about Shibnobi?

There is a broad sense of optimism regarding the token on Reddit. Many individuals believe the token is real and that they will earn huge money with it. While a few have reservations. On Twitter, there is skepticism among investors. This is understandable given the token’s current state of greenness. Some investors, on the other hand, are ready to take a small risk in order to test the waters.

The white paper from Shibnobi is a 7-page pdf. It should start with an overview. According to the white paper’s third page.

On the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon Networks, SHIBNOBI is a coin that provides passive income. Its main use case is to provide a simple token exchange that works across all three chains. A Based Team and Doxed Devs are working on this.

Price Production:

Shinja is currently trading for at US$0.000000000001 on CoinMarketCap. As of currently, no data on trading volume or market capitalization is available, although Shinja coin trade volume was approximately US$18 million in the last 24 hours.

The coin’s price will be determined by its listing on exchange platforms in the near future. Shinja coin can likely return well for investors if the firm can attract any supporters interested in its token swaps platform.

Let’s see how Shibnobi’s three blockchains performed in 2021 because he claims to make money by switching them.

Recent News:

Shibnobi began on the Ethereum (ETH) network on November 15, 2021, with listings on both Uniswap and FegEx, and has plans to launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in December 2021 and Polygon (MATIC) in January 2022.

Note: Any information or facts included in the above material are the property of the firm mentioned. It does not reflect this site’s views on whether to purchase, sell, or hold any particular investment. Before making any financial decisions, you should undertake your own research. Use the information supplied at your own risk. There isn’t a lot of information on Shibnobi or Shinja coin. As a result, making forecasts is difficult and prone to conjecture. The initiative claims to provide token exchanges across several blockchain networks, which is likely to appeal to investors who want bots weeded out of the market for fair play.

Thank you for reading my article. I hope you found it interesting. Share it with your friends and families and comment your views on the Shibnobi token in the comment section below.