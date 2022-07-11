Everything you should know about “The Uber File”

A leaked cache of confidential files from ride-sharing company Uber illustrates ethically dubious and potentially illegal tactics it used to fuel its frenetic global expansion beginning nearly a decade ago, a joint media investigation showed Sunday.

Founded in 2009, Uber sought to skirt taxi regulations and offer inexpensive transport via a ride-sharing app. The consortium’s so-called “Uber Files” reveal the extraordinary lengths that the company undertook to establish itself in nearly 30 countries. Lobbyists pressed government officials to drop their investigations, rewrite labor and taxi laws and relax background checks on drivers.

Dubbed the “Uber Files,” the investigation involving dozens of news organizations found that company officials leveraged the sometimes violent backlash from the taxi industry against drivers to garner support and evaded regulatory authorities as it looked to conquer new markets early in its history.

The revelations, which were compiled from 124,000 documents from 2013 to 2017 and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, are the latest blow to a company dogged by controversy as it grew into a disruptive force in local transportation.

Uncensored text and email correspondence between executives are included in the cache, with standouts coming from co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, who was forced to resign in 2017 after being accused of brutal management techniques and numerous instances of sexual and psychological harassment at the workplace.

The Uber Files

In its eighth collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), The Indian Express spent four months investigating The Uber Files, a cache of 124,000 internal emails, text messages and documents from inside Uber.

They were leaked to the Guardian, and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and a number of media organisations including BBC Panorama. They reveal, for the first time, how a $90m-a-year lobbying and public relations effort recruited friendly politicians to help in its campaign to disrupt Europe’s taxi industry.

And how it used stealth technology to bypass regulators; tapped into a sprawling lobbying network; aggressively cut corners as it drove through loopholes in law and regulation.

These records cover 2013-2017, the period when the company, led by its flamboyant and brash co-founder, Travis Kalanick, was steamrolling its cab-hailing service from one world market to another.

While French taxi drivers staged sometimes violent protests in the streets against Uber, Mr Macron – now president – was on first name terms with Uber’s controversial boss Travis Kalanick, and told him he would reform laws in the firm’s favour.