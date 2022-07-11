OKX makes a deal with Manchester City worth $20 Million, making the football club the sixth most valuable club in the world

OKX’s vision as cryptocurrency exchange for the users!

OKX happens to be one of the popular and well-known cryptocurrency exchanges across the globe. The company believes that the Unique Selling Point for this cryptocurrency is the advanced financial services provided to the users and customers using the blockchain technology that enables the exchange to provide everything needed by the customer for trading and investment.

OKX ventures into the idea of sponsoring Manchester City Training kit.

According to the development of news, the most important part that’s attaining focus among the netizens is that OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange is going to sponsor the training kit of the well-known football club called Manchester City. The agreement will make the crypto institution the official training kit partner for the 2022-2023 season.

The deal from cryptocurrency’s perspective will help the common people who follow football to learn more about cryptocurrency as their favorite players will be seen featuring in content produced by OKX.

The actual numbers of the deal have not yet been disclosed. But according to the reports, the agreement is tipped off to give the champions of Premier League more than $20 Million this season. It is also estimated that the club owning to the deal will become the sixth most valuable soccer player in the world.

The globalization of cryptocurrency enables an entry in sports industry.

As the globe is moving towards technological development, it is safe to say that the financial sector is also about to be revolutionized. Many crypto experts believe that cryptocurrency will be the one to revolutionize the financial sector.

As the demand for cryptocurrency is surging in each and every industry, sports industry is also looking to dive into the pool of digital assets. Many crypto exchanges see a lot of potential for cryptocurrencies in sports industry and are thus moving swiftly towards the industry.

FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, Tezos, a blockchain company are few of the examples of the reputed companies diving into the ocean of opportunities in the sports industry to make the best use of the potential.

The market crash slows down the incorporation of crypto in sports industry.

As the things were moving along, in a dramatic turn of events the market crash happened, which went on to make sure that cryptocurrency industry was caught by the neck and chocked. The market crash also impacted the acceptance of cryptocurrencies in sports industry as the value of the cryptocurrencies plummeted by a significant extent.