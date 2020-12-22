EWar announces raising pre-Series A funding

EWar Games, which a Bangalore-based e-sports and gaming companies announced on Monday that it has raised a pre-Series A subsidizing round that was led by IPV (Infection Point Ventures. IPV is India’s most active and largest angel network. Companies like Eximius Ventures, Hyderabad Angels, JITO Angel Network, Founder and Director, and Pearl Agarwal also participated in this funding round.

The company in its first round of funding earlier this year raised around $200,000 in the angel round from House of Jindals and Jeet Banerjee. This round was the second funding round raised by the company in the current year.

What is EWar about?

This company founded by Rahul Singh and Parth Chadha is managed by a passionate team of 10 tech and gaming enthusiasts. It was founded in 2019 and is an active product of gHack Technologies. EWar has around 25+ games in their mobile applications which are a blend of hardcore and hyper-casual games. The application allows the user to play games according to their interest. The mobile application also allows users to watch live streams of game streamers inside the application itself. Users can play cash battle on their platform which allows the user to win cash while playing fun games.

EWar’s futuristic approach

The focus of the company goes well beyond marketing and growing the platform and its franchise. EWar is also looking forward to developing a layer over its current e-sports items to make the portion more serious and increment external viewership.

The funds that the company raised will be used to penetrate the Indian E-sports market. They plan on doing so by introducing new and innovative technologies and products. The platform currently has an active user base of 1 million and more than 60,000 games are played daily on the EWar app. The company has an ambitious goal of garnering 5 million users by the end of 2021.

Aside from an assortment of both easygoing and genuine cash games, EWar is likewise zeroing in on the blasting E-sports section, wherein the company has presented its lead ‘Mahayudh’ mega competition establishment in India (which is facilitated three times each year with investment from novice and expert gamers from all across the nation).

Parth Chadha, who is one of the co-founders of EWars states in several interviews, mentioned how COVID lockdown has shown immense growth in money influx by skilled games. He has the vision to volumize and profound the Indian gaming market to compete globally. He believes in the multi-faceted services that his platform offers and hopes that these qualities take EWar to greater heights.