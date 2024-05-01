Flipkart’s Big Savings Day Sale is set to offer exciting discounts on a range of iPhone models, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15. From significant price cuts to exclusive bank offers, consumers can avail themselves of attractive deals on their favorite Apple devices. Let’s delve into the details of the sale and explore the enticing offers awaiting shoppers.

Discounted iPhone Models

During Flipkart’s Big Savings Day Sale, various iPhone models will be available at discounted prices. Among them are the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus, and more. With substantial price reductions, customers can upgrade to the latest iPhone models without breaking the bank.

The spotlight of the sale is on the iPhone 15, originally priced at Rs 79,900. However, during the sale, customers can purchase the iPhone 15 for an effectively reduced price of Rs 58,999. This remarkable discount includes a base discount of Rs 8,901, along with additional savings of Rs 4,000 for SBI and ICICI bank cardholders. Moreover, buyers can enjoy an extra exchange discount of up to Rs 8,000 when trading in their old devices for the new iPhone 15.

As an early bird special, the iPhone 14 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999, exclusively in the blue color variant. Additionally, other iPhone models, such as the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus, will be offered at attractive prices of Rs 69,999 and Rs 62,499, respectively. These limited-time offers provide customers with the opportunity to own their desired iPhone models at compelling prices.

Exclusive Offers for Flipkart Members

To access these exclusive offers, customers must be Flipkart members. This membership perk allows members to enjoy special discounts and early access to sales events, ensuring a seamless shopping experience and access to the best deals on iPhones and other products.

Upcoming Deals and Offers

While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for purchase, Flipkart has not yet revealed any specific deals or discounts on these premium iPhone models. However, customers can expect further announcements and surprises as the sale progresses. Flipkart will release detailed information on discounts and offers on iPhones shortly, providing shoppers with comprehensive insights into the available deals.

Stay Updated for the Latest Offers

For the latest updates on iPhone offers and discounts throughout the Big Savings Day Sale, customers are encouraged to visit Flipkart’s website regularly. The teaser page for Flipkart’s upcoming iPhone discounts and offers offers a glimpse of the exciting deals awaiting shoppers. By staying informed, customers can make informed decisions and capitalize on the best prices on iPhones during the sale.

Flipkart’s Big Savings Day Sale presents a golden opportunity for customers to upgrade to their desired iPhone models at unbeatable prices. With significant discounts, exclusive bank offers, and limited-time specials, shoppers can fulfill their tech aspirations without stretching their budgets. As Flipkart releases detailed information on iPhone offers and discounts, customers are urged to stay tuned for updates and take advantage of the exciting deals available during the sale.