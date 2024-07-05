Like me who uses the laptop for work and other activities, you most likely always keep hunting for the best offers. Well, guess what? Prime day 2024 is approaching soon, and this is the right time to find a beautiful laptop for yourself without getting your pockets pinched. Okay, let’s look at it in more detail to see what is waiting for you this year!

Why is Amazon Prime Day such a big thing?

Amazon Prime Day is in a way like Christmas where people wait for it throughout the year. Picture this: a 48 hours straight event of offer on almost every product ever conceived. It seems like one big scavenger hunt except instead of a shiny piece of gold at the end you fix your sights on lowered price tags on laptops, TVs, and lawnmowers, in our case. At least they were so irresistible that people would have been dancing in the streets (or probably in their seats, although it sounds a bit more impressive this way).

When is amazon prime day 2024?

I would like to invite you to attend the special June events: July 16 and 17. These are the grand days in Amazon when it begins to shower literally a sea of discounts. And yes, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to play this game but you can sign up to be the prime member for 30 days trial run free of charge.

Which Type of Laptops Are Available in the Market Today

The Amazon Prime Day is not just searching for any laptop that is fit for use, but searching for the ideal laptop. Last year for example, it was a reality to see some manufacturers offering mind-blowing discounts on some of their best products.

Apple MacBooks

MacBooks are some of the best laptops in the market, and Apple is famous for manufacturing these gadgets. If you are the one who has that vision of classy looks and massive performance, you better watch out for it. It is important to note that both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air were dropped by about $200 last year. It was now possible to afford one without having to mortgage anything in the process, literally.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Think of a laptop that can also, to a certain extent, perform the functions of a tablet. Well, that sums up the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for you. Ideal for work-related tasks as well as for marathon TV sessions. If there is something you have been planning to buy for a while or eyeing, this would be an opportune time especially if you are on Amazon Prime Day.

ASUS and Acer Laptops

Brands such as ASUS Vivobook, Acer Chromebook Spin and more prove their value through hard work and affordable prices. It is very useful for students, businesspeople, and for anyone in between. For maximum value, watch out for those with more RAM and SSD space.

HP and Dell Laptops

HP and Dell are like the back scratchers that are ever ready for the task. They have laptops for every kind ranging from low end ones to professional ones often referred to as beasts. Last year, certain models such as the HP Laptop PC 15 and Dell Inspiron enjoyed sizeable cuts in their prices.

Lenovo Laptops

The IdeaPad series of Lenovo laptops has been recognized as highly reliable and performing one. These laptops are versatile, that is they can be used in business and other related activities as well as in entertainment. Lenovo laptops particularly fared very well during the last year’s Prime Day and we anticipate the same run this year.

I am going to explain how you can prepare for this big sale event known as Prime Day.

1. Become a Prime Member

Join Amazon Prime during its 30-day free-trial period. Some people would consider this as like getting a ‘golden ticket’ to a shopping wonderland. In addition to the deal services, you have benefits such as one-day delivery, Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

2. Make a Wish List

In order to find the right laptop before the big day, write down a list of laptops you would wish to have. This way you will be able to spot whether or not they have been on sale and get them before they run out.

3. Set a Budget

The prevalence of the opportunities is another thing that makes it easy to get lost in the available deals. Do not spend more than what your financial plan provides for.