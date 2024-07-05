With people contributing video on a daily basis, TikTok has become a global sensation. Reposting videos is a tool that users have grown to adore as it lets them share their favourite material with their followers. You might, therefore, occasionally wish to conceal your reposts for a variety of reasons. We’ll walk you through the newest techniques in this 2024 update to conceal your repost on TikTok.

KEYPOINT: Navigate to your preferences. Go to the notifications section. Disable friend-reposted videos.

Why Would You Hide Your Posts?

Let’s talk about the reasons why you might want to hide your reposts before getting into the how-tos:

Privacy Concerns : You may not wish for every repost you make to be seen by every one of your followers.

: You may not wish for every repost you make to be seen by every one of your followers. Curation of Content : You might need to hide some reposts if you want to keep your profile looking consistent or have a certain theme.

: You might need to hide some reposts if you want to keep your profile looking consistent or have a certain theme. Individual Choice : Just wanted to avoid drawing attention to a repost.

Employ the ‘Hide from Profile’ function

Reposts can now be hidden from view on a user’s TikTok profile thanks to a new functionality. Here’s how to accomplish it:

To repost a video, locate the one you wish to share.

Press the share icon (arrow button).

Choose the ‘Repost’ menu item.

Turn on the ‘Hide from Profile’ option before confirming.

Keeping a Reposted Video Hidden:

Access your profile.

Locate the reposted video that you wish to conceal.

In the upper right corner of the video, tap the three dots (ellipsis).

Go to ‘Hide from Profile’.

Modify your privacy settings

Followers-Only Reposts:

You can limit who can see your reposts by modifying your privacy settings.

Select the three dots (menu) located in the upper right corner of your profile.

Choose “Privacy.”

Select ‘Followers Only’ under ‘Reposts’.

Private Account:

You have the option to make your account private if you’d like to go even farther with privacy.

Select the three dots (menu) located in the upper right corner of your profile.

Choose “Privacy.”

‘Private Account’ should be toggled.

In this manner, your reposts and other activities are only visible to approved followers.

Archive Posts

Make Use of the Archive function :

TikTok has included reposts to its archive feature, enabling you to take them down from public view and save them for your own records.

To archive a post, navigate to your profile.

Locate the video that has been reposted.

In the upper right corner of the video, tap the three dots (ellipsis).

Choose “Archive.”

Getting to Know Archived Posts:

Access your profile.

In the upper right corner, tap the three lines (menu).

To see all of the archived content, select “Archived.”

Temporary Hide using tale function

You can share content on TikTok that vanishes after a day using the tale function. To make sure a video doesn’t remain on your profile indefinitely, you can repost it to your story.

Reposting to Story: Look for the video that you wish to re-share.

Press the share icon (arrow button).

Go to ‘Add to Story’.

Create and publish your article; it will be hidden after a day.

Extra Advice

Regular Clean up : Review and tidy up your profile on a regular basis to make sure it accurately represents the persona you wish to project.

: Review and tidy up your profile on a regular basis to make sure it accurately represents the persona you wish to project. Apps from Third Parties : Third-party programmes that offer to hide reposts should be avoided since they may jeopardise the security of your account.

: Third-party programmes that offer to hide reposts should be avoided since they may jeopardise the security of your account. Keep Up with : Keep a watch out for app upgrades for additional privacy choices as TikTok regularly updates its features.

In summary

You may better manage who sees your reposts and your TikTok profile by using these techniques. TikTok’s 2024 features give you multiple options to efficiently hide your reposts, whether your goal is to preserve privacy, curate content, or just not showcase reposts. As TikTok continues to develop and give its customers additional customisation possibilities, keep an eye out for upcoming releases.