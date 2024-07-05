A fascinating feature that was included to Pokémon Sun and Moon and developed further in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is Pokémon fusion. Necrozma, a mysterious and potent Pokémon, is involved in one of the most fascinating fusions. You can use this guide to learn how to combine Necrozma with either Lunala or Solgaleo to create Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma, respectively.

KEYPOINT: Trainers can use 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy, and 30 Cosmog Candy to fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo. Trainers can use 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy, 30 Cosmog Candy, and Necrozma Candy to combine Necrozma and Lunala.

Knowledge of Necrozma Fusion

Pokémon of the Psychic type, Necrozma has the special ability to combine with either Lunala or Solgaleo by using the N-Solarizer or N-Lunarizer. Necrozma gains additional skills and techniques from this fusion, amplifying its power and making it a powerful asset to your team.

Step 1: Acquire Lunala, Solgaleo, and Necrozma

Take Necrozma Prisoner : After finishing the main plot of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Necrozma can be found at Ten Carat Hill.

: After finishing the main plot of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Necrozma can be found at Ten Carat Hill. Capture Solgaleo or Lunala : Depending on the version of the game you are playing, you will be able to capture either Lunala or Solgaleo, two legendary Pokémon. You will have Lunala in Ultra Moon and Solgaleo in Ultra Sun. Use the Pokémon Bank or trade with a friend if you require the opposing Pokémon.

Step2: Purchase an N-Lunarizer and N-Solarizer

N-Solarizer : Necrozma and Solgaleo are fused together with this item. In Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Colress on Route 13 is where you can get it.

: Necrozma and Solgaleo are fused together with this item. In Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Colress on Route 13 is where you can get it. N-Lunarizer : This is the tool used to combine Lunala with Necrozma. Colress will also provide this item for you on Route 13.

Step 3: Use the Fusion

Let’s get your bag open : Locate the N-Solarizer or N-Lunarizer in your backpack.

: Locate the N-Solarizer or N-Lunarizer in your backpack. Choose the Fusion Item : Select the relevant item (N-Lunarizer for Lunala or N-Solarizer for Solgaleo).

: Select the relevant item (N-Lunarizer for Lunala or N-Solarizer for Solgaleo). Fuse the Pokémon : Choose Necrozma, Lunala, or Solgaleo next. Verify the union to form Dawn Wings Necrozma or Dusk Mane Necrozma.

Understanding the Fused Forms

Dusk Mane Necrozma

Type: Psychic/Steel

Ability: Prism Armor (reduces the damage of super-effective moves)

Signature Move: Sunsteel Strike

Dusk Mane Necrozma is a powerful fusion of Necrozma and Solgaleo. It gains a Steel typing, making it resistant to many attacks, and its ability, Prism Armor, further enhances its defensive capabilities.

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Type: Psychic/Ghost

Ability: Prism Armor

Signature Move: Moongeist Beam

Dawn Wings Necrozma combines the strengths of Necrozma and Lunala. Its Ghost typing makes it immune to Normal and Fighting moves, and Prism Armor provides additional protection against super-effective attacks.

Extra Advice

Employ Roto Catch : To improve your chances of capturing Necrozma, think about utilising Roto Catch. Level Up : To make the most of Necrozma, Solgaleo, and Lunala in combat, make sure they are all at high levels. Z-Moves : Equip the proper Z-Crystal to unleash the destructive Z-Moves of Necrozma, such as Menacing Moonraze Maelstrom for Dawn Wings Necrozma and Searing Sunraze Smash for Dusk Mane Necrozma.

In summary

Your Pokémon adventure will take on an intriguing new dimension if you fuse Necrozma with Lunala or Solgaleo. Whether you go for the spectral Dawn Wings Necrozma or the robust Dusk Mane Necrozma, mastering this fusion will make you a formidable opponent in combat. When you complete the tasks listed in this tutorial, Necrozma’s full capability will be at your disposal. Cheers to your training!