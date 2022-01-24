Exotic beaches to visit in the UK

It always rains in the UK, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go to the beach with your bucket and spade! After all, the United Kingdom is an island, although a small one, with the sea, not more than 70 miles away. Britain is awash in stunning beaches, from crowd-pleasers in Devon to secluded hideaways in untamed Wales.

Start making preparations for a relaxing vacation in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland’s Costa del Sol. And if you are trying to get a tourist visa, total law can make it faster. You need to enjoy these beaches below on your visit.

Blackpool Sands, Devon

Blackpool Sands is located in South Devon. Despite its unattractive moniker, it is a delightful surprise. A drive through pine woods, evocative of the Amalfi Coast, leads to this beautiful stretch of beach.

Despite its name and appearance from afar, the beach comprises the smoothest small stones, which results in crystal-clear water. (It has received honours for cleanliness; dogs are not permitted.) When the warmth rises, the pontoon floating off the shore is the coolest place to be. This is perfect for plunging into the bay’s azure waters.

The Venus Café, located at the far end of the beach, is a cut above your ordinary beach shack. It regularly serves ethically sourced seafood and local cuisine, including lobster and steak. It’s open for breakfast, lunch, and supper every day.

Fistral Beach

Fistral Beach is known for its swells, making it one of the best beaches in the UK for surfing. This does not imply that it is only for those who can stand on a board! Non-surfers will like Fistral Beach as well.

Its smooth, sandy shoreline and coastal walks (along the South-West Coast Path) make it a beautiful spot to visit while in Newquay. It’s funny how it has a solitary and remote air while being just near the town.

Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall

It is ideal for beautiful barefoot walks along silky white sand with turquoise water in the background. This small turquoise bay is the stuff of fantasies, as it is small but perfectly constructed. At least, that’s what the site scouts for the second season of ‘Poldark’ thought. At the time, they chose this gorgeous beach on the western foot of Cornwall for a dream sequence.

Actors aren’t the only ones who frequent the area: dolphins and basking sharks have been observed in the tranquil seas. This beach is also popular with families due to the soft, white-shell sand and a freshwater stream. The iconic Minack Theatre, perhaps the most attractive open-air theatre in the UK, is located on the granite cliffs above.

Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles

The white sand and deep blue sea of Pentle Bay gives it a tropical feel. It’s in the Isles of Scilly, around 30 miles south of Land’s End. The beach is an excellent site for gathering seashells or lying on the sand.

The water is safe for swimming, which is enticing given the Isles’ hot climate for Britain. The island’s clear waters make it ideal for water sports. Amateur ornithologists and archaeologists will find several things to keep them occupied.

Three Cliffs Bay, Wales

Three Cliffs Bay is undoubtedly one of Britain’s most stunning coastlines. It is relatively quiet year-round due to the difficulty of mounting its dunes – but it’s well worth the effort. Rugged green cliffs give way to a gently undulating sandy coastline with numerous postcard-perfect beaches.

Horseback riders and naturalists frequent the bay. Lucky visitors might catch a glimpse of a rare peregrine falcon flying overhead. According to information from different sources, fairies have long been said to frequent the castle.

Sussex’s Seven Sisters

Thanks to a spectacular length of immaculate white chalk cliffs that dominate the landscape, Seven Sisters is one of Britain’s most captivating beaches. The name alludes to the cliffs’ seven summits. There’s a fantastic undulating climb that runs over the top of the beach.

It’s not for the faint-hearted, as many steep up-and-down sections will make you want to dust off your hiking boots. Still, it’s visually gratifying. Keep an eye out for the red-and-white striped Beachy Head Lighthouse along the journey. It looks like something out of a fairy tale. Bird watchers, canoeists, and wild swimmers gather there since it’s a terrific site for outdoor sports.

These beaches are too lovely to be visited once. Getting an ILR permanent visa can get you in the UK permanently. Then, you can enjoy these beautiful sights at your convenience.