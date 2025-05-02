Tech giants are increasingly letting machines do the coding. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed Tuesday that artificial intelligence is now responsible for writing between 20% and 30% of the company’s code base.

“I’d say maybe 20%, 30% of the code that is inside of our repos today and some of our projects are probably all written by software,” Nadella disclosed during a conversation with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Meta’s inaugural LlamaCon AI developer event in Menlo Park, California.

Nadella and Zuckerberg on AI’s Impact

Nadella’s revelation highlights just how quickly AI tools have transformed software development at major tech companies. He added that the percentage of AI-generated code at Microsoft continues to steadily increase, suggesting this trend is only accelerating.

The conversation between the two tech leaders offered a rare glimpse into how rapidly AI is changing internal development practices at some of the world’s largest technology companies.

When Nadella turned the question to Zuckerberg, asking how much of Meta’s code was being written by AI, Zuckerberg admitted he didn’t have an exact figure ready but offered an ambitious prediction.

“Our bet is sort of that in the next year probably… maybe half the development is going to be done by AI, as opposed to people, and then that will just kind of increase from there,” Zuckerberg stated.

This shift represents a remarkable transformation for companies that collectively employ tens of thousands of human software developers. The conversation suggests that within tech’s highest echelons, there’s growing confidence that AI can handle increasingly complex programming tasks.

The AI-Powered Revolution in Software Development

Microsoft and Meta aren’t alone in this trend. Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed last October that more than 25% of new code at Google was being written by AI tools. The rapid adoption across multiple tech giants indicates this isn’t just experimentation but a fundamental shift in how software gets built.

The implications extend beyond just the tech sector. Earlier this month, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke told employees they would need to prove AI couldn’t perform a job before requesting additional headcount. In a similar move, Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn announced the language-learning company would gradually replace human contractors with AI solutions.

For developers, such developments pose essential questions regarding the future of their profession. Instead of displacing them completely, industry leaders say the dynamic will be more complementary, with humans concentrating on higher-level design, problem-solving, and governance and reserving more mundane coding for AI.

The technology continues to advance at an increasingly rapid rate. Reports last month indicated that OpenAI was in talks to buy Windsurf, a startup company developing “vibe coding” technology that can generate entire programs from a handful of words of input. The idea is that AI technology will enable companies to develop more sophisticated software at an accelerated pace than ever before.

The Rise of the AI Programmer: Transforming Software Creation

For businesses such as Microsoft and Meta, the productivity gains are astronomical. If programmers are able to let AI assistants do much of the routine coding, they can concentrate on innovation and high-level problem-solving that still needs human imagination and judgment.

But this transition is not without its problems. There are concerns regarding code quality, security, and whether AI code might introduce latent bugs or security vulnerabilities that human auditors might not catch. There are also controversies related to intellectual property rights on AI code, particularly when trained on open-source repositories.

In spite of these issues, the path forward is clear. As Nadella’s and Zuckerberg’s statements suggest, AI code generation has progressed beyond experimental phases to become an integral aspect of how large technology firms create software.

For the broader technology industry, this trend will most likely eventually transform software engineering professions. Younger developers may have different entry points into the profession, while experienced engineers would have to learn new skills in AI prompt engineering and code verification rather than writing all code themselves.

The announcement also follows more general debates about the effects of AI on knowledge work. While previously programming had been imagined as comparatively resistant to automation because of its complexity and creative nature, these advances imply that even highly technical work is being reshaped by advances in AI.

As the proportion of machine-generated code keeps rising at industry giants such as Microsoft, Meta, and Google, we’re seeing what could eventually be seen as a milestone in the history of software creation – the moment when machines started to play a major role in writing their own code.