The announcement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to reduce its workforce by around 12,000 employees during the 2025–26 financial year has sparked a massive reaction online. What could have been just another corporate update quickly turned into a topic of public debate, with thousands of people flooding social media platforms to express their thoughts, fears, and frustrations, mostly through memes and satire. While the company cited “skill mismatch” as the reason, many did not accept this explanation at face value, especially given the growing impact of automation and artificial intelligence in the industry.

TCS is India’s largest IT firm, with a workforce of over 613,000 as of June 2025. Its announcement to cut around 2% of this number created ripples not only within the company but across the tech sector. What followed was a wave of memes and sarcastic comments on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Users, especially from the IT community, began sharing jokes and exaggerated images that criticised the layoffs, questioned company policy, and highlighted the human cost of such decisions.

A large portion of these memes centred around the idea of automation silently replacing human workers, even though TCS officially denied that AI was the cause. Posts with captions like “The AI threat isn’t coming, it’s already here” gained traction. One of the most shared memes portrayed a robot in a suit handing over a termination letter. People online saw the “skill mismatch” explanation as vague, with many joking that unless one had mastered AI tools within months, their jobs were at risk.

Long-serving employees became a central theme in the online reaction. Some memes showed workers with over a decade of service being pushed out for not adapting fast enough to newer technologies. One meme described employees being outdated simply for still working with Java or microservices, technologies that are still widely used in many firms today. These posts reflected a sense of betrayal among those who believed their loyalty and experience would shield them from such actions.

Adding more tension to the situation was TCS’s updated bench policy. The company now expects at least 225 billable days per year from its employees and limits bench time to just 35 days. Those unable to find internal projects within this period could be shown the door. This policy led to widespread concern and confusion, especially in a job market where project opportunities are shrinking. Memes showed HR departments dressed as grim reapers, joking about how being “on the bench” was now a one-way ticket out of the company.

Employee unions have called the layoffs unfair and possibly illegal. Organisations like FITE (Forum for IT Employees) and NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate) have asked employees not to resign under pressure and are encouraging them to seek legal advice. These union statements were also turned into memes. One meme showed a worker being offered a “voluntary resignation” while a giant hammer labelled “bench policy” hung overhead.

Social media users didn’t shy away from commenting on TCS’s public image either. Posts with captions like “TCS: Future-ready, but not for you” mocked the company’s branding efforts. Other users shared serious thoughts, pointing out how those who trained teams, handled deliveries, and stayed for years were being laid off without any real warning. The emotional impact of these posts was hard to ignore, especially as they were often paired with sad or angry visuals.

The announcement also affected the stock market. TCS shares dropped almost 2% on July 28, 2025, with similar effects seen in the stocks of Infosys, Wipro, and HCL. Some memes made fun of this as well, showing confused investors reacting to cost-cutting measures not helping stock prices. Others joked that even stock markets were upset over the layoffs.

When In 2020 TCS said that 75% employees will be working from home by 2025, we didn’t know that they were talking about sending employees home after layoffs 💀 pic.twitter.com/uMHSYF9OWa — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) July 27, 2025

Reddit became another hotspot for reactions, with subreddits like r/IndiaTech and r/cscareerquestionsIN turning into discussion forums. Many people shared their personal stories, job fears, and suggestions on upskilling, while also using humour to cope with the anxiety. Some comments questioned the future of India’s IT job market, especially with the rise of automation and the pressure to learn every new technology almost overnight.

In the middle of all this, the meme fest has become a way for people to respond to the uncertainty. While jokes and cartoons may seem harmless on the surface, they reveal a deep concern among tech workers about their future. Behind the humour lies frustration, stress, and disappointment. For many, it’s not just about a job loss, it’s about being pushed aside in an industry they helped build.