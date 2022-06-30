Exploring the Board of Control for Cricket in India

As it is the case with all major sports, cricket has its own entities dedicated to regulate the discipline. Punters can check bookmakers online – in.1xbet.com features tournaments organized by these instances. There are three organizations known as the “big three” of international cricket. They are:

the England and Wales Cricket Board;

Cricket Australia;

and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, also known as the BCCI.

The BCCI oversees all professional cricket activities played in the country. They are also in charge of the different national squads in India.

This entity was established in 1928. At that moment, cricket was becoming increasingly popular in India. The main motivation for its creation was the greater participation of Indian teams in international cricket tournaments.

This entity was established in 1928. At that moment, cricket was becoming increasingly popular in India. The main motivation for its creation was the greater participation of Indian teams in international cricket tournaments.

History of the BCCI

The first formal match between the English and the Indian national teams took place in 1912. However, as the BCCI didn’t exist back then, the organization of the Indian team depended solely on particular individuals. The Maharaja of Patiala took care of the team and also was its captain.

The Indian team left a good impression. For this reason, the English were keen on seeing India establishing a centralized cricket organization of their own. In fact, England promised to support India's integration into the International Cricket Council.

The first major achievement

After the creation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the popularity of cricket in the country skyrocketed. This helped to the first major achievement of a cricket team from this nation. They won the 1983 edition of the Cricket World Cup in a spectacular way.

This competition was organized in England and Wales. Against all odds the Indian squad had an incredible performance and won the trophy. In fact, they defeated none other than England in the semifinals. They also did the same with the West Indies in the final.

This competition was organized in England and Wales. Against all odds the Indian squad had an incredible performance and won the trophy. In fact, they defeated none other than England in the semifinals. They also did the same with the West Indies in the final.

Since then, the BCCI continued working and was allowed to organize the 1987 edition of the Cricket World Cup. It can be said that those two milestones were great rewards to the great job made in Indian cricket.