Captured Explosion Shocks Viewers

On Thursday at 4:15 p.m. local time, a dramatic explosion occurred during a qualification test of SpaceX’s Raptor 2 engine at their Rocket Development and Test Facility in McGregor, Texas. NASASpaceflight captured video footage of the incident, showing the Raptor engine shutting down about 14 seconds after ignition. Initially, everything seemed normal, but lingering vapor soon gave way to a small fire under the engine, which then erupted into a massive fireball that engulfed the entire testing stand.

Unclear Cause of the Blast

SpaceX has yet to issue an official statement about the explosion, leaving the cause speculative. The Raptor engine uses liquid methane (CH4) as fuel and liquid oxygen (LOX) as the oxidizer. These gasses are highly volatile, and a leak or combustion anomaly could have caused the explosion. Another theory is that the fireball ignited something on the test stand. The exact details remain uncertain until SpaceX provides more information.

Risks in Rocket Testing

Explosions, though dramatic, are not uncommon in rocket engine qualification tests. These tests are crucial for ensuring engines meet rigorous performance and safety standards before they are used in actual missions. The Raptor 2 engines, currently under scrutiny, are designed to offer better performance, higher efficiency, and greater reliability compared to previous versions.

Starship Launch Remains on Schedule

Despite the explosion, the upcoming fourth test launch of SpaceX’s Starship megarocket, known as IFT-4, is still expected to proceed as planned. SpaceX conducted a wet dress rehearsal of the launch system on May 20. CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Starship Flight 4 should happen “in about 2 weeks,” which points to a launch in the first week of June.

Previous Incidents and Raptor Engine Enhancements

This isn’t the first time SpaceX has faced anomalies during engine tests. Earlier this month, a minor issue occurred during a test on the Starship upper stage. However, SpaceX remains confident in the Raptor engines, crucial for the fully reusable Starship, which is the world’s most powerful rocket, equipped with 33 Raptor engines on its Super Heavy first stage.

The Raptor 2 engines, currently in testing, feature higher thrust and several design improvements over earlier models. Elon Musk highlighted in 2022 that these engines would generate 230 tons, or about 500,000 pounds, of thrust at sea level. He also noted that the latest version is not only more powerful but also costs roughly half as much to manufacture and is significantly more reliable.

Ambitious Starship Flight Plans

SpaceX has ambitious plans for Starship, aiming for multiple test flights this year. The last flight test, IFT-3, saw Starship reach orbital velocity, circling Earth before crashing into the Indian Ocean. The next flight aims to achieve a reentry burn, allowing Starship to perform a soft landing in the ocean. SpaceX hopes to fly Starship up to nine times this year, pending an amendment to its agreement with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to allow more frequent launches. This acceleration is essential for advancing Starship development and meeting SpaceX’s commitments to NASA, including the creation of a modified Starship lunar lander for future Moon missions.