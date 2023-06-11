Exquisite Rare Chinese Buddha Statue to be Auctioned in Paris

A remarkable discovery of a rare Chinese Buddha statue in a French family home has created significant anticipation as it heads to auction in Paris.

The exquisite wooden figure, believed to be part of a lost set, is expected to fetch an impressive sum of 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

This religious artwork, dating back to the 12th-13th century Jin dynasty, depicts the revered Buddhist Bodhisattva Guanyin. With its historical significance and exceptional craftsmanship, the statue has garnered international attention.

Measuring over one meter in height, the statue has been part of a set that was presumed lost. Its existence resurfaced when it was acquired by a family in Boulogne, a Parisian suburb, during the 1930s.

In order to maintain their anonymity, the family’s identity has been kept confidential. The extraordinary rarity and historical significance of this piece have contributed to its estimated value of 1 million euros.

Caroline Schulten, the head of Bonhams Chinese art, revealed that the family who owned the Buddha statue had no knowledge of its value until they contacted her for an estimate.

She explained that the statue had been passed down within the family and had been kept in a private residence.

However, over time, the statue lost the fingers on one hand, possibly due to children playing football near it. Schulten noted that there are likely only a few similar pieces remaining worldwide, primarily found in museums.

The survival of this particular statue is considered significant, as it may inspire others to investigate their own possessions and discover similar pieces.

The potential sale of this statue, along with the accompanying publicity, could generate increased interest and awareness among collectors.

The wooden Buddha statue carries deep religious symbolism and historical significance. Crafted during the Jin dynasty, the figure represents the Bodhisattva Guanyin—a highly revered Buddhist deity associated with compassion and mercy.

Its artistic craftsmanship showcases intricate details, capturing the spiritual essence of the era. Large-scale sculptures like this were originally intended for Buddhist temples, highlighting their sacred purpose and the devotion of the craftsmen who painstakingly created them.

The rediscovery of this statue not only serves as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of ancient China but also provides a window into the spiritual practices of the time.

As an exceptional example of religious art, the statue’s rarity and historical value make it an object of immense interest for collectors, art enthusiasts, and scholars alike.

The forthcoming auction at Bonhams in Paris has generated significant excitement within the art world. The unveiling of this rare Chinese Buddha statue has captivated the attention of collectors and experts, with expectations of a spirited bidding process.

The estimated value of 1 million euros reflects both the scarcity of such pieces and the historical significance associated with the artwork. Its rediscovery after nearly a century adds a sense of mystery and intrigue, heightening the appeal for potential buyers.

Given its exceptional craftsmanship and cultural importance, the auction presents an opportunity for art connoisseurs to own a piece of history.

The outcome of the auction will not only determine the statue’s new custodian but also shed light on the enduring allure of ancient religious art and its value in the contemporary art market.

The discovery of the rare Chinese Buddha statue in a French family home has provided a remarkable glimpse into the artistry and spirituality of the ancient Jin dynasty.

As the statue prepares to go under the hammer at Bonhams in Paris, anticipation mounts regarding the auction’s outcome. With its estimated value of 1 million euros, this exceptional artwork is poised to find a new custodian who appreciates its historical significance and unparalleled craftsmanship.

