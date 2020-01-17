Phenom People secured $30M in Series C funding round

Phenom People, a US-based company in the Talent Executive Management industry, has secured $30 million in the funding round of Series C, bringing the total funding secured to $61 million.

The latest round was led by the WestBridge Capital and also saw the participation from the New York-based AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors Growth Stage Capital. Some of the existing investors AXA Ventures partners, Omidyar Technology Ventures, Sigma Prime Ventures, Karlani Capital, and Sierra Ventures also participated in the round.

“Global organizations are shifting their spend from legacy singular HR tools to data-driven, intelligent talent experience platforms,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Co-founder, Phenom People.

“Phenom People’s talent experience technology is unrivalled in today’s marketplace,” said Sumir Chadha, Founder and Managing Director, WestBridge Capital. He added that their solution is transforming and progressing HR in ways that point solutions and acquired technologies do not. This matches the market direction towards experience management for talent.

