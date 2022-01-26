F5 reported its first quarter results

Network traffic management and security firm F5 Networks Inc. delivered strong fiscal first-quarter results today, but its stock fell sharply on a warning about supply chain constraints throughout the rest of the year.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.58%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this computer networking company would post earnings of $2.77 per share when it actually produced earnings of $3.01, delivering a surprise of 8.66%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

F5 expects to deliver Q2 revenue in the range of $610 to $650 million. François Locoh-Donou, F5’s president and CEO, said the company saw strong demand for their application security and delivery solutions, leading to the 10% revenue growth in Q1.

“Demand for software solutions was particularly strong, with non-GAAP software revenue growing 47% compared to the same period in the prior year,” Locoh-Donou said.

Financial Highlights

First quarter fiscal year 2022 GAAP revenue was $687 million, up 10% from GAAP revenue of $625 million and non-GAAP revenue of $626 million in the year-ago period.

First quarter fiscal year 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue growth was driven by 19% product revenue growth and 2% global services revenue growth over the prior year. Non-GAAP product revenue was driven by 47% software revenue growth and 1% systems revenue growth compared to the year ago period.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $94 million, or $1.51 per diluted share compared to first quarter fiscal year 2021 GAAP net income of $88 million, or $1.41 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $179 million, or $2.89 per diluted share, compared to $161 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

