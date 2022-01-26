F5 reported its first quarter results

Network traffic management and security firm F5 Networks Inc. delivered strong fiscal first-quarter results today, but its stock fell sharply on a warning about supply chain constraints throughout the rest of the year.
This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.58%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this computer networking company would post earnings of $2.77 per share when it actually produced earnings of $3.01, delivering a surprise of 8.66%.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.
F5 expects to deliver Q2 revenue in the range of $610 to $650 million. François Locoh-Donou, F5’s president and CEO, said the company saw strong demand for their application security and delivery solutions, leading to the 10% revenue growth in Q1.
“Demand for software solutions was particularly strong, with non-GAAP software revenue growing 47% compared to the same period in the prior year,” Locoh-Donou said.
Financial Highlights
First quarter fiscal year 2022 GAAP revenue was $687 million, up 10% from GAAP revenue of $625 million and non-GAAP revenue of $626 million in the year-ago period.
First quarter fiscal year 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue growth was driven by 19% product revenue growth and 2% global services revenue growth over the prior year. Non-GAAP product revenue was driven by 47% software revenue growth and 1% systems revenue growth compared to the year ago period.
GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $94 million, or $1.51 per diluted share compared to first quarter fiscal year 2021 GAAP net income of $88 million, or $1.41 per diluted share.
Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $179 million, or $2.89 per diluted share, compared to $161 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
A reconciliation of revenue, net income, earnings per share, and other measures on a GAAP to non-GAAP basis is included in the attached Consolidated Income Statements. Additional information about non-GAAP financial information is included in this release.
Financial Statement
|F5, Inc.
|Consolidated Income Statements
|(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|Net revenues
|Products (1)
|
$
|
343,149
|
|
$
|
288,045
|
|Services
|
|
343,951
|
|
|
336,572
|
|Total
|
|
687,100
|
|
|
624,617
|
|Cost of net revenues (2)(3)(4)(5)
|Products
|
|
81,662
|
|
|
67,038
|
|Services
|
|
53,411
|
|
|
47,941
|
|Total
|
|
135,073
|
|
|
114,979
|
|Gross profit
|
|
552,027
|
|
|
509,638
|
|Operating expenses (2)(3)(4)(5)
|Sales and marketing
|
|
234,035
|
|
|
214,546
|
|Research and development
|
|
130,271
|
|
|
114,191
|
|General and administrative
|
|
65,661
|
|
|
63,153
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
7,909
|
|
|
–
|
|Total
|
|
437,876
|
|
|
391,890
|
|Income from operations
|
|
114,151
|
|
|
117,748
|
|Other expense, net
|
|
(2,431
|
)
|
|
(683
|
)
|Income before income taxes
|
|
111,720
|
|
|
117,065
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
18,161
|
|
|
29,387
|
|Net income
|
$
|
93,559
|
|
$
|
87,678
|
|Net income per share – basic
|
$
|
1.54
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
|Weighted average shares – basic
|
|
60,810
|
|
|
61,440
|
|Net income per share – diluted
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
$
|
1.41
|
|Weighted average shares – diluted
|
|
61,882
|
|
|
62,282
|
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Net income as reported
|
$
|
93,559
|
|
$
|
87,678
|
|Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue
|
|
–
|
|
|
1,283
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
63,757
|
|
|
58,069
|
|Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets
|
|
19,437
|
|
|
10,706
|
|Facility-exit costs
|
|
2,742
|
|
|
1,336
|
|Acquisiton-related charges
|
|
16,891
|
|
|
17,665
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
7,909
|
|
|
–
|
|Tax effects related to above items
|
|
(25,264
|
)
|
|
(15,273
|
)
|Net income excluding acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges (non-GAAP) – diluted
|
$
|
179,031
|
|
$
|
161,464
|
|
Net income per share excluding acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges (non-GAAP) – diluted
|
$
|
2.89
|
|
$
|
2.59
|
|Weighted average shares – diluted
|
|
61,882
|
|
|
62,282
|
|(1) GAAP net product revenues
|
$
|
343,149
|
|
$
|
288,045
|
|Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue
|
|
–
|
|
|
1,283
|
|Non-GAAP net product revenues
|
|
343,149
|
|
|
289,328
|
|GAAP net service revenues
|
|
343,951
|
|
|
336,572
|
|Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue
|
|
–
|
|
|
–
|
|Non-GAAP net service revenues
|
|
343,951
|
|
|
336,572
|
|Total non-GAAP net revenues
|
$
|
687,100
|
|
$
|
625,900
|
|(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|Cost of net revenues
|
$
|
7,545
|
|
$
|
7,342
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
26,753
|
|
|
25,243
|
|Research and development
|
|
18,583
|
|
|
14,987
|
|General and administrative
|
|
10,876
|
|
|
10,497
|
|
$
|
63,757
|
|
$
|
58,069
|
|(3) Includes amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets as follows:
|Cost of net revenues
|
$
|
9,959
|
|
$
|
7,382
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
8,915
|
|
|
2,749
|
|General and administrative
|
|
563
|
|
|
575
|
|
$
|
19,437
|
|
$
|
10,706
|
|(4) Includes facility-exit costs as follows:
|Cost of net revenues
|
$
|
482
|
|
$
|
172
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
749
|
|
|
406
|
|Research and development
|
|
912
|
|
|
334
|
|General and administrative
|
|
599
|
|
|
424
|
|
$
|
2,742
|
|
$
|
1,336
|
|(5) Includes acquisition-related charges as follows:
|Cost of net revenues
|
$
|
87
|
|
$
|
2,490
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
6,164
|
|
|
4,771
|
|Research and development
|
|
5,994
|
|
|
4,393
|
|General and administrative
|
|
4,646
|
|
|
6,011
|
|
$
|
16,891
|
|
$
|
17,665