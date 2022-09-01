Facebook and Instagram in Trouble as Meta Takes Action Against Their Posts

It seems like Facebook and Instagram are in trouble as Meta takes action against their posts. According to various reports, Meta has taken action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 25 lakh posts on Instagram. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

The report

Both apps basically violated Meta’s policies. There was multiple posts on both these apps that had nudity and sexual activity in them. Meta reportedly received 623 complaints from people on Facebook and 1033 complaints from people on Instagram posts. Many people also complained about their accounts getting hacked. “Between 1st and 31st July, we received 626 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and we responded to 100 percent of these 626 reports. Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 603 cases,” “Of the other 88 reports where the specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 35 reports in total,” Meta did not resolve the other 53 cases as these cases did not violate the policies through which the company operates. For people who filed a complaint against Instagram, Meta resolved 945 of those cases. For people who complained of their accounts getting hacked, 167 complaints were resolved.

Meta’s policies

Meta, as a company, believes that it has provided people with a platform to share their personal and professional lives with others. As a huge amount of people have access to the platform, it was considered to necessary to set some standards regarding content sharing. These standards were set by the company after taking into consideration the opinions of different people and experts working in the fields of technology, human rights, and public safety. The company realizes that it has a big responsibility on its shoulders and therefore strives to create an open and safe platform for everyone to express themselves in the best way possible.

About Meta

Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram. It is one of the most well-known companies globally and comes among the top 5 American information technology firms. This company strongly believes in bringing people together from all corners of the world. The company strongly believes in inclusivity and therefore hires people from different backgrounds and cultures so that it can get different viewpoints and make its decisions accordingly. “At orientation, they tell you, ‘This is your company now.’ Those words are quite literally painted on the walls. It’s a pretty amazing thing—from day one, your voice matters” were the words said by the creative strategist of the company, Grace S.