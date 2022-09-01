Zomato never asks the drivers to deliver order quickly, says Deepinder Goyal

This statement is being published by Deepinder Goyal himself. The renowned food delivering app does not really ask their drivers to deliver the food on time and if they are caught speeding on the road then that will be totally the driver’s fault. This issue was raised at the company’s first AGM. where a total of 41 shareholders were registered to ask the questions but only 10 got selected to ask the questions from the company’s management. The questions were not only related to the company’s over speeding drivers but the shareholders also questioned the profitable path of Zomato and also the other food delivery company, blinkit whose USP is quick delivery services.

Other questions were also related to the company’s share prices which are currently facing a downfall. Therefore, the Annual general meeting of Zomato was bombarded with all such interesting questions that were asked from the company’s employees. Both Goyal and Akshant, company’s CFO were seen answering the questions. While Goyal took a backseat after a few questions, Akshant was seen answering the interjectory questions.

Annual General Meeting

It is really good that the company has now focused on certain rules and regulations and has highlighted the topic of overspeeding in front of the people. It is important that the company is now focusing on the life safety of their employees and not just delivering food in the shortest time period. On the other hand, the company’s other fully emerged part , Blinkit, offers to deliver food under 10 minutes. Not only for Zomato but the company should focus on Blinkit employees as well and must not promote over speeding in the name of timely delivery.

Praises in the Meeting

Other than this, Goyal also pointed out that the company is expecting to have profits in the next couple of months but this could take a little longer. The company was also praised for their outstanding work in the game of food delivering business. A shareholder congratulated the company for providing every household with Zomato. Also, praises were made for the incredible management of the company and rising share prices and consistent distribution in terms of dividend.