Facebook executive says tech firms need stronger regulation

According to a Facebook executive, the internet industry “needs regulation” since it should not be permitted to create its own standards on matters such as harmful online content.

“Government regulation can establish standards that all companies should meet,” says Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president of content policy.

Her remarks come as digital behemoths and some of their most ardent critics convene in Parliament this week to discuss new laws for dealing with dangerous online content.

Following the killing of MP Sir David Amess in his district last week, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries stated that online hate has “poisoned public life” and that the Government has been prompted to re-examine the planned Online Safety Bill.

“While there will no doubt be differing views, we should all agree on one thing: the tech industry needs regulation,” Ms Bickert said in the Sunday Telegraph.

“At Facebook we’ve advocated for democratic governments to set new rules for the internet on areas like harmful content, privacy, data, and elections, because we believe that businesses like ours should not be making these decisions on our own.

“The UK is one of the countries leading the way with wide-ranging proposals on everything from hate speech to child safety and, while we won’t agree with all the details, we’re pleased the Online Safety Bill is moving forward. ”