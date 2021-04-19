Facebook is all prepped up to launch new audio products on 19th April

Facebook Inc., the social media conglomerate is all prepped up to launch its new audio-based products in today’s event i.e., Monday the 19th of April. According to several sources, the company is categorising its new products under the umbrella name of “Social Audio” and it may be the next big thing in the social media industry.

The conglomerate is most likely to take on the audio chat platform, Clubhouse which was launched about a year ago and reportedly enjoys more than 10 million active users per week. Yes, you read that right. The platform is an invite-only application and certainly reveals the potential of audio-based products in today’s time.

Other than this, Facebook is also rumoured to be partnering with Spotify to push forward its podcast delivery and distribution services, as reported by Recode and Reuters.

Last year, Facebook launched its video conferencing product called Rooms and this year, the company is planning to revamp and introduce an audio version of Rooms that will be a direct rival to Clubhouse. Rooms Audio chat feature will let a large group of users to listen to speakers and interact with them on something called a “virtual stage”.

Facebook is known as a social media conglomerate for a reason and as it dives deeper into newer product launches, the company seems to be rebuilding itself and readying itself for the future and market challenges that may come with it. The first one is Clubhouse because of its phenomenal user base and Facebook will do anything in its power to claim the application or put out its own better version, similar to the original one.

Other than this, Facebook Inc. is also working to launch a product that will let users record brief audio voice notes and post them directly on their newsfeed. The company is also reportedly in talks with Spotify for enhancing podcase discovery.

In a recent highlight, earlier this month, Facebook also started the public testing of its Hotline platform where users can combine audio and video elements. Users can speak and ask direct questions from their audience. It is basically a Question and Answer platform which was introduced as a part of Facebook’s social media experiments, as mentioned in a report by Reuters.

The social media giant is also planning to launch the audio version of Rooms for messenger application that will directly take on Twitter’s Spaces and Clubhouse. Facebook Inc. is diving deep into social audio. Let us wait on what the company has in store for us. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Facebook Live Event today.