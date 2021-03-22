The COVID-19 pandemic has been the most unfortunate thing in the past year of 2020 but thanks to our medical experts, they have found a vaccine for the same which has to be given in two doses with one month difference between the two. However, the government is rolling out these vaccines in a very systematic and ethical manner.

The technology could be a really helpful tool in spreading correct information about the COVID-19, its vaccines, the after-effects of taking the vaccine and helping in booking appointments with the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre. The largest social media conglomerate- Facebook Inc. has volunteered to take this forward and to get as many people in the United States as possible to get a successful vaccination.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer and founder, Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled his plan to help more people in the U.S. to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Zuckerberg posted on Facebook early Monday that the social media conglomerate is launching a helpful tool in its COVID-19 Information Centre that will show where and when an individual can get the vaccine doze, according to a report by USA Today. This tool launched by Facebook will also open a link that will enable you to make an appointment for the same.

Boston Children’s Hospital is running a VaccineFinder.org website tool which will be integrating with Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Centre to enable every individual to identify and find the nearest COVID vaccination centre.

Furthermore, Mark Zuckerberg also included in his post that Facebook has already connected over 2 billion users to ‘authoritative’ information about the deadly virus. He also added that in many countries, the companies are working on tools to make the vaccination more effective and easier for individuals to book a slot and get vaccinated.

According to USA Today’s vaccine tracker in the United States, it is mentioned that over 11.3% of the total population in the United States has already been fully vaccinated with two shots of the vaccine and about 21% of the total population have successfully received their first shot of the vaccine.

Facebook Inc. also plans to move this tool to its other social media and messaging platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp for better effectiveness of the company’s plan. Zuckerberg also says that the company is currently working and partnering with the government and health authorities to expand this service to help get as many people as possible registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.