Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system

The parent company of Facebook, Meta has come up with an idea of reshaping how the people using the platform sign in to their digital realism attitude without actually bringing their Facebook IDs into use.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the tech giant claimed via drafting a post on Facebook on July 7 that the firm is coming up with the latest Meta accounts that people would be able to access using the company’s virtual reality headsets. This feature will them an alternative on how can they enter the metaverse. He also said that after this system gets into force people wouldn’t have any Facebook ID to sign in to the virtual world.

Meta will be launching its latest “Meta Accounts” at the beginning of the coming month.

Back in 2021, the tech giant disclosed its ideas to eliminate the Facebook login need, as per the report of a news agency. This came after a counteraction from the people using the platform who had earlier used the headsets through different accounts from Oculus, the VR firm which was brought under Meta (then Facebook) in the year 2014.

The company posted on its blog claiming that the new system known as “Meta Accounts”, which will be launched in August will have charge of device-level permission to use and regulate the application buys, at the same time Meta Horizon accounts will portray the general existence of an individual in the virtual or digital world, along with their linked account names and avatars.

The post further claimed that apart from this, those individuals will also have the choice to link their accounts in a consolidated Meta Accounts Center, that will accommodate current or their previous communal networks from the various social media apps under Meta such as Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger into the individuals’ digital world encounters.

A representative of the tech giant said that the information of the consumers using its various will only be used by the firm for the purpose of linking them across the different social media platforms under Meta and imposing security guidelines.

As per the report of a news agency, the tech giant at present is leading in the VR market. Although some of its competitors such as Apple are speculated to devise a better race. Apple Inc disclosed its idea of releasing a headset of its own with an OS installed on it which will be known as realityOS.

It is speculated that the gadget that Apple would launch will probably have a very much alike performance to the Meta Quest Pro.