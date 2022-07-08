Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 on offer with huge discount for Flipkart Electronics Sale

Preparing to purchase a new iPhone at a bargain. It is now feasible thanks to Flipkart’s ongoing five-day Electronics sale. Discounts are being offered on several iPhone models, including the 11, 12, and 13. The deal ran from July 6 until July 10.

Apple iPhone 11 Offers

The 64GB storage iPhone 11 is now available for 42,999 on Flipkart, down from its initial cost of 49,900. The 128GB storage variant, which was initially priced at 54,900, is now available for 47,999. The savings on iPhone 111 model phones is about 6,901 rupees.

Apple iPhone 12 Offers

The Flipkart Electronics sale also offers a discount on the iPhone 12. The beginning price for the 64GB iPhone model, which was initially listed as 65,900, is now 54,999. The price of the 128GB versions, which were previously 70,000, is now 59,999. The reductions on iPhone 12 model phones are approximately equal to 10,901 rupees.

Apple iPhone 13 Offers

The 128GB iPhone 13 Mini is now available for 64,999 pounds, down from 69,900. The 128GB iPhone 13 costs 73,999 on Flipkart, which is less than its initial cost of 79,900. There is a 4,901 discount on iPhone 13 model phones. The 512GB iPhone 13 Mini can be purchased for $92.99, down from its initial cost of $99,900.

Additional offerings from banks and exchanges:

Additionally, users may receive exchange discounts of up to 12,500 when purchasing the iPhones 11 and 12. Customers can also receive further savings on swaps for the iPhone 13 of up to 14,500 rupees.

In addition to this, Flipkart has a partnership with CITI Bank via which clients can receive a discount of $2,000 when using a CITI credit or debit card to pay. This, however, only works with iPhone 11 phones.

On the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, there is a 5% cashback promotion during the sale. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 both have EMI options, with prices starting at $1,641 and $1,880 per month, respectively.

Offers on other smartphones

Numerous Poco smartphones have seen price reductions thanks to Flipkart as well. One of these is the Poco X4 Pro 5G, which starts at Rs 16,999. Both the Poco M4 5G and Poco M4 Pro 4G variants are currently on sale for Rs 11,999, while the M4 Pro 5G model is now priced at Rs 12,999. The pricing of the Poco F3 GT gaming phone is now Rs 26,999 for both the 6GB and 8GB RAM versions.

Both the Realme 9 and the Realme Narzo 30 are priced at Rs 14,499, but neither one is eligible for any further card discounts. Realme C20 and C25Y, the brand’s entry-level handsets, are currently on sale for Rs 7,499 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

During the sale, the Redmi Note 10T is offered for Rs 13,999, while the Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs 12,999. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge costs Rs 26,999, but if you pay using an ICICI bank card, you may save an additional Rs 2,000.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro costs Rs 32,999, but Citi bank cards provide a Rs 1000 discount. The Motorola Edge 20 is now available for Rs 24,999, and Citi bank cards also provide a Rs 1000 discount. The price of the Asus ROG Phone 5 is Rs 49,999, and Citi bank cards also offer a Rs 1000 discount. The Asus 8Z costs Rs 42,999, but Citi bank cards provide a Rs 1000 discount.

