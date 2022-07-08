Twitter spotlight is back on Musk yet again

Elon Musk’s name isn’t going to disappear from Twitter’s trending list soon. The millionaire has been the talk of the Twitter town for quite some time now. The recent bounce back to the spotlight is news regarding the Twitter deal. The deal has been hanging by a really thin thread for quite some time, and now it seems like it is on the verge of breaking. According to the Washington Post, Musk’s team has put a stop to certain discussions regarding funding. And the reason stated by the Tesla CEO is spam account figures. Read along to know more.

The What And Why

When it comes to Elon Musk, the what and why are often blurred. Musk had caused quite a ripple with news of him taking over Twitter. Little did we know that it was a half-baked plan fixed on shaky grounds. According to reports, the takeover is in “serious jeopardy.”

If the Washington Post reports are to be believed, Musk’s team hasn’t been very enthusiastic about certain funding discussions putting a complete halt to them. It looks like the $44 billion deal is on the verge of becoming yet another hit and miss. As per the report, the spam account figures were a major roadblock. Musk isn’t happy with those as he doubts their verifiability.

Twitter was quick to defend its spam account policy underscoring the existence of a specialist team in addition to certain automated processes which ensure the eradication of over one million fake accounts on a daily basis. However, Musk is not really satisfied with the access to the company’s feed of public tweet data. Although Twitter has reiterated that the number of spam accounts among active users is below 5 percent, Musk is still skeptical. A suspicion that he has been quite open about. Some might be tempted to tell Twitter that this is what happens when you make a deal with the devil. It seems like there is a very strong possibility of Musk leaving the deal halfway through. However, it is not easy as it sounds. If Musk chooses to terminate the takeover, he will have to face a legal fight. And let’s not forget the break fee.

Ever since the silent contemplations of whether or not Musk will follow through with the Twitter deal solidified into proper news, Twitter has been piling up with responses. Let us flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter.

Excuses, excuses — Andy Au (@AndyAu2) July 8, 2022

He is not going to buy it. — शिवोहं (@dk12bm) July 8, 2022

Elon showing his true Colours. I will never understand why people are simp for him — futureisbleek (@hellodumbdum) July 8, 2022

It was just an excuse to dump billions of $TSLA on y’all and it worked beautifully — web3love ➐ (@web3love) July 8, 2022

Well, the thing is he cannot just walk away that easily.

Dear Elon Musk Just Walk Away Dude! — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) July 8, 2022

"On second thought, let's not buy Twitter, tis a silly place." – Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/JXL5nQVTnJ — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 8, 2022