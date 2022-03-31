Facebook paid GOP firm to malign TikTok

Meta Platform is reportedly involved in paying one of the largest Republican consulting firms in the US. This was in order to carve out a nationwide campaign aiming at turning citizens against TikTok. It includes placing op-eds along with letters to the editors in major news platforms. Mainly, these are to promote suspicious stories regarding trends on TikTok, that originally came from Facebook. Along with it, aiming to lure political reporters and local politicians to help defeat its biggest opponent. Meta’s Facebook is adamant on gaining its young users back on the platform.

Targeted Victory’s workers pushed to sabotage TikTok by means of its nationwide media campaign. Essentially, it portrayed the video-streaming app as a threat to children and society in the US. It showed the ByteDance-owned app as one to extensively share data of what is used by youngsters. They utilised TikTok’s popularity as a means to divert concerns regarding privacy and antitrust of Meta itself. Moreover, TikTok’s foreign origin gave them added reason to exploit its reputation.

The emails that revealed such aspects of the campaigns were not reported previously. They disclosed the extent to which Meta would utilise its tactics of opposition research on rivals, a Chinese-owned, multibillion-dollar one. A leaked internal report showed how Facebook researchers stated that teens spent 2-3 times more time on TikTok than Instagram, indicating Facebook’s decline.

Other developments:

Surprisingly, the firm appeared proud of its work on the campaign, along with having represented Meta for this long. An email revealed a director of Targeted Victory asking for ideas for reporters who could pose as “back channel for anti-TikTok messages.” In others, the firm pushed partners to force stories on local media linking TikTok to threatening teen trends in order to show its disadvantages. A spokesperson from Meta commented on this stating that all social media outlets must suffer a degree of perusal with its popularity.

Additionally, the firm continued negative coverage on TikTok through a Google document named “Bad TikTok Clips.” It was internally shared and had links to stories showing TikTok as the source of dangerous trends for young users. Lawmakers received pressure from local operatives to promote these rumoured trend stories.

Evidently, the organisation integrated the use of genuine issues, along with unfounded worries to attack the social media outlet. The world of social media is yet to see whether this campaign would actually end up working in Facebook’s favour.