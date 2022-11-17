Log In Register
Facebook to remove religious views, political views, ‘interested in,’ and address fields from user profile bios

Sumbul Farid
BusinessFuture TechMobileTechTrendingWorld

A spokesperson from Facebook told the Insider on Wednesday, that December 1 onwards, the social media platform will remove various details from the personal bio that users can share on their profiles.

Photo courtesy – Teen Vogue

These details include “Interested in,” which signifies the sexual orientation of the users, “Religious views” of  people, “Political views,” and “Address.” The rest of the information like contact info will remain.

Facebook did not respond as to why its removing such details from its profiles.

Meta

Credit: The Economic times

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, laid off 11,000 employees, which is around 13% of its employees, across the company to save revenue money after lavishly spending in billions of dollars on the metaverse.

