OnePlus 11 to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Chinese smartphone firm OnePlus has hinted at the arrival of its new flagship device, the OnePlus 11. This leak comes only a few days after Qualcomm unveiled its newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. What exactly does this mean? If you’re excited about the upcoming OnePlus 11, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

OnePlus 11 Leaked Online prior to launch

There have been several leaks concerning this upcoming flagship smartphone. This fresh leak comes only days after the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor was introduced.

You must have gotten the clue by now! Yes, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to power the next OnePlus 11 series. According to reports, OnePlus is interested in incorporating the latest Qualcomm AI into its future flagship. For those who are unaware! This updated AI Integration includes new multi-language translation and transcription, as well as camera improvements.

This new Qualcomm chipset is one of the more performance and efficiency-oriented chipsets aboard. However, if we stick to numbers! According to reports, the chipset has a 40% increase in total performance.

Qualcomm also has taken an extra step to give an advantage in gaming by introducing the new Snapdragon Elite Gaming Technology, which claims to provide an update on the Adreno GPU with a 25% increase over prior versions.

To learn more about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we have previously published a separate post that covers everything from the specification upgrade to a smartphone that will use this processor.

What are the other leaks floating about the OnePlus 11 series?

For the last year, the OnePlus 11 series smartphone has become one of the most anticipated smartphones. In terms of leaks and features, it has been revealed that this smartphone would have a larger screen in the front, measuring 6.7-inches.

This display will also offer a peak resolution of up to QHD+, and the display panel will be an AMOLED screen with a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

On the camera front, it has been reported that there would be a single camera located in a punch hole on the front. On the backside, we will be able to see a trio-housed camera.

This camera will have a 50MP primary camera sensor, as well as a 48MP Ultrawide angle sensor and a separate 32MP telephoto lens.

On the battery, RAM, and storage, this smartphone will receive a battery upgrade with a slightly higher mAh capacity. This smartphone is expected to have a battery with a capacity of up to 5000 mAH, as well as faster RAM with a capacity of up to 16GB and 256GB of internal storage.