Facebook whistleblower revealed to be ex-data scientist

The Facebook whistleblower who has been making the rounds on news platforms in recent days has finally been revealed to be an ex-data scientist at the social media giant. Frances Haugen made her first public appearance as the person who had filed anonymous complaints with federal law enforcers, alleging that Facebook had played a role in fueling the Capitol riots on January 6, during an interview on “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

Haugen says that the company has been notorious for always choosing its own benefit over “public good,” whenever a need to make such a choice has arisen. While filing her complaints, she even made available Facebook’s own research to back her claims of how the platform supports misinformation and hate.

Not Keen to Invest What Needs to be Invested

The whistleblower had joined Facebook back in 2019, after asking to be assigned to a sector of the company which deals with misinformation. During her stint at the firm, she came to realize how Facebook always chose “profit over safety.” She is expected to testify before Congress on Tuesday, and hopes that the same will push the government to create regulations to govern FB’s actions.

According to her, the social media giant prematurely shut down safeguards against misinformation and rabble rousing, following current POTUS Joe Biden’s victory during the presidential elections. Not only that, as the company soon proceeded to dissolve a civic integrity unit of which she was a part, causing her to realize that they aren’t willing to “actually invest what needs to be invested” to prevent the platform from becoming dangerous.

Making the Platform Angry

Haugen has made at least eight complaints with securities regulators in the US, accusing Facebook of violating the law by withholding information pertaining to the risks that its network poses. Facebook also holds the right to take legal action against her by asserting that she had stolen confidential data from the firm.

In her complaints, she highlights how FB’s algorithms work to promote hateful content on users’ news feeds. She has also mentioned how in 2018, a change to the content flow ended up making the platform more divisive and “angry,” something that was recently covered by the Wall Street Journal in its “Facebook Files.”

Apparently, even though Facebook knew that the algorithm was leading to enmity among its users, it let the change stay, after noticing that the same kept users coming back, providing its platform a much-needed boost.