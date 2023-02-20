Factory-Sealed Genuine iPhone Sells for $63,356.40 at Auction

At yesterday’s auction, an original iPhone from 2007 that had never been used brought in $63,356.40. LCG Auctions, who handled the auction, listed it for about $50,000. It attracted a total of 27 bids after opening at $2,500. (Opens in a new window). It is an 8GB iPhone variant that went on sale for $599 on June 29, 2007. Owner Karen Green will be relieved that she decided against using the trade-in value Apple recently reduced for iPhones to receive some cash off an iPhone 14.

Three years ago, Green made an appearance on The Doctor & The Diva’s Treasure Hunt segment, where her iPhone’s estimated value was $5,000. The section starts at 7:15, into the video down below, where you may watch it.

The very first model of Iphone

In an interview with earlier this month, Green explained how the phone networks are to blame for the iPhone’s continued security. She had three Verizon phone lines at the time, and the iPhone was only compatible with AT&T, so her friends got her the phone. She simply set the iPhone aside rather than going through the effort and expense of transferring

Green opened her own cosmetic tattoo studio in New Jersey last year, and when asked why she decided to sell now, she said, “The only reason why I am selling that phone is because I need to finance my business.” Otherwise, she planned to keep it for another five years. A sealed original iPhone went for $39,000 last year, so the cost is undoubtedly rising. And it’s not just the original iPhone that can command high prices; in 2021, an iPhone X that had been updated to include a USB-C connection was sold for $86,001.

Upgradation in the phone

The iPhone is the first iPhone model and the first smartphone created and marketed by Apple Inc. It is also sometimes referred to as the iPhone 2G, iPhone 1, or original iPhone. After years of rumours and conjecture, it was finally confirmed on January 9, 2007, and it was published in the US on June 29, 2007. The iPhone’s product development started in 2005 and was carried out in utmost secrecy up until its official release.

The iPhone 3G, its replacement, was unveiled on June 9, 2008. The gadget deviated from conventional mobile phone designs by having few physical hardware buttons and a touch screen instead of many of them and a stylus for its finger-friendly touch interface. It had a quad-band GSM cellular connectivity with GPRS and EDGE compatibility, and it supported services unrelated to voice communication using continuous internet access and onboard computing.