Fake account shows ‘challenges’ with Twitter, says CEO Lilly

On Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of Eli Lilly & Co. Dave Ricks said that the recent deceiving Twitter account incident “demonstrates some of the challenges” faced by the social media behemoth.

Recently, after the launch monthly subscription of blue verification, Twitter saw a rapid increase in imposter accounts. Such imposter accounts with a blue tick, professed to be listed companies such as Lilly, Nestle (and Lockheed Martin, post the arrival of an $8 subscription service, which has since been rolled back by the social media platform.

Stating at the STAT Summit 2022, CEO Ricks said that the incident was “disappointing” and the apology which came from Lilly afterwards did not “happen quickly enough”.



The drug making company had published an apology from its official Twitter account, @LillyPad, after a fake Twitter account with the handle @EliLillyandCo tweeted that insulin would be free, in the middle of political fallout and inspection into rising costs of medicines.

Ricks further added, “Probably also in the long term (the incident) highlights that we have more work to do to bring down the cost of insulin for more people.”.