Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Content Revealed

Less than a month away from the launch of Far Cry 6 has announced a Post-Launch Content roadmap that lets you co-work with legendary action heroes and get inside the heads of some of the franchise’s most notorious villains. With the launch of the games just around the corner, Ubisoft revealed a ton of free post-release content, including a curious thing: a crossover guest appearance from Danny Trejo in the mission Impostor Rambo. Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th and Ubisoft has already started revealing the Post-launch roadmap which includes some very surprising crossover events.

Far Cry 6 will include a season ticket that will bring three additional chapters about various villains from previous games of the series and the games. A statement released at the weekend revealed that the season ticket for the game will include three DLC episodes in which players can immerse themselves in the heads of legendary Far Cry villains. The episodes will put players in the spirit of a villain from previous games in the series, starting in November with Vaas in Montenegro, followed by Pagan Min in Joseph Seed in March of 2022 and January of 2022.

The three episodes, called Insanity, Control, and Collapse, will focus on a villain from Far Cry and delve into their thoughts to shed light on their backstories. Each episode revolves around a different villain trying to escape the horror of his own mind by dying or trying again – an experience inspired by the rogue genre. According to Ubisoft, players will battle in each of the episodes to escape the horrors of their own minds using a mix of a series rampage and a rogue lion element.

The only trailer we got before this one was in July of 2020 which gave us an inside look into its main villain Yara’s dictator Anton Castillo and his son Diego Castillo. Ubisoft also released the trailer for the game’s title sequence, which lets everyone share Yara’s story and wealth derived from herbal medicines. Esperanza, the country’s capital, is the first major urban setting in a Far Cry game that Ubisoft says has been played a lot in recent games. We know this because we have played villains in Far Cry games in previous episodes, so we have a better idea of how it works. We’ll see more info as we get closer to the launch and we will keep you guys updated.