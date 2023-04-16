Faraday Future pushes back deliveries of FF91 Futurist EV

Faraday Future’s financial woes have been an ongoing issue for the company, with the automaker having gone through several rounds of layoffs, financial restructuring, and executive shakeups. In recent years, the company has been trying to make a comeback, but it seems that it is still struggling to gain traction in the highly competitive EV market.

According to reports, the company has been trying to secure additional funding to continue developing its first EV offering, the FF91 Futurist. While the company has been in talks with investors, it is unclear if it will be successful in securing the necessary funds to move forward with production. In addition to its funding challenges, the company is also facing other hurdles that are delaying the delivery of the FF91. One of the major issues is the vehicle’s crash testing. The FF91 has yet to complete testing in the United States, which is a requirement before the vehicle can be sold to customers.

Furthermore, the company is also waiting for critical parts to arrive in order to continue production of the first units. While the company has made progress in starting production, it seems that it is still a long way off from delivering its first vehicle to customers. Despite these setbacks, Faraday Future has stated that it remains committed to developing innovative electric vehicles that push the boundaries of technology and design. However, it remains to be seen if the company will be able to overcome its current challenges and make a successful comeback in the EV market.

According to a news release from Faraday, production of the FF 91 Futurist began March 29 at the company’s plant in Hanford, California. “Start of Production (SOP) of the FF 91 Futurist Alliance marks FF’s most solid step as a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury automotive civilization,” said Faraday’s founder, YT Jia, on the occasion. “It’s a promise we made to our users and shareholders, and we have delivered it today successfully. This shows that FF has entered a new phase under the governance and operation of the new board and management. We believe FF will quickly restore its due value to the marketplace.”

Previously, Faraday had planned to deliver its first customer vehicles by the end of April. However, the company has now informed Reuters that customers who have paid the full price of the vehicle, which is around $180,000, during the month of May will be able to take delivery at the end of June.

