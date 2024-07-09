We have got some news that may cause you to have your laces tied in a knot. Nike, the company which presents us with the innovative looks and stylish shoes that are also equipped with high technologies and interesting gadgets, is ending the production of Adapt shoes. Yeah, you know, those trendy shoes that lace themselves up like in ‘Back to the Future Part II’… but there’s even more! Nike is also planning on closing down the app , Adapt BB, which allows owners to adjust their fancy kicks from their smartphones.

It is time to bid farewell to the Adapt App

Therefore, what must the individuals who own these sci-fi looking shoes be up to? However, you’ll still get physical buttons on the shoes to use to regulate the laces, inspect the battery level, and handle one particular feature. But here is the catch – you will lose the option of changing the glowing color of your shoes. Oh well yes, you will be fixed with whatever color you have selected last through the application. Well, if you left it on neon pink, then you are rocking pink shoes from now until further notice.

Manual Mode Activated

Sustaining an application is not cheap, and given that Nike is not releasing new Adapt shoes, it only makes sense that they abandon the app. But it is somewhat disheartening for those people who have invested their money, $350 to be precise, in these advanced shoes. Now, they will need to take more of a ‘hands on’ approach with their previously-tele-operated shoes.

Nike was informed in an FAQ that the company has run many successful adaptations of the Adapt shoes but they no longer make new versions. Therefore there will be no more new auto-lacing footwear from them. It is in the same way as when your favorite show is off and you hope that the show would come back as soon as possible.

Not Just Another Piece of Technology

The Adapt sneakers were not only a fashionable gadget, but they were also created to be more easy to use than any standard lace-ups. Such the option has a great benefit for those who have difficulties in tightening and loosening the laces of shoes. Of course you can still do that with a physical button but you do need to be able to reach it.

Nike’s shifting of this feature to a separate product raises a question about ‘smart’ products in general. These shoes came with an assurance of full functionality through an application that was to be installed into the device. However, the product is not complete without the app; it seems to lack that final feature that was advertised to the buyer. And that’s a big let-down!

Sneakerheads Are Not Happy

Quite predictably, those who are interested in the Adapt shoes are not happy with this information. There has recently been one ex-shoe owner who was unhappy with their purchase and went as far as tweeting their complaint to Nike’s CEO John Donahoe. One of the upset user accused Nike of being ‘a bunch of bums’ and yet accused Nike of bringing the stock prices down.

Smart Products, therefore, are products that create a smart environment by integrating advanced technologies in their production process.

Nike’s decision to remove the development of the latest Adapt BB app along with the shoes reveals the issues with smart product. Whether the article of clothing or home item to personal hygienic products, such products are expected to have a certain level of durability. As you will come to understand, it pains the customers when companies decide to discontinue the supporting technology.

Therefore if you are one of the lucky individuals who own Nike’s Adapt shoes then enjoy the manual mode and choose that final back-lit color carefully.