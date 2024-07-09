For the first time ever, the two phones, Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra, will be marked down! Despite the fact that they are set to be released on July 8th, they are available at a cheaper price if purchased in advance. Well, so here is what is boiling on the cool smartphone stove.

A Flashy Start with Discounts

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra which is the larger of the two is now £40 cheaper. The regular Razr 50 is also cut down by £20. Well, of course, it’s not a couple of thousand, but every pound counts, doesn’t it? Besides, it’s always awesome to save a few bucks on something as exciting as these new Razr phones.

Why the Early Discount?

Some of you might be therefore asking yourselves why Motorola is offering discounts so soon. Well, it is goes like this: Samsung is planning to launch their new Galaxy Z Flip6 on 10th July. Last year, their Galaxy Z Flip5 began at £1,050 for the 8/256GB version. Motorola is trying to outwit the competition by offering us a sweet deal on the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. It is like a friendly competition that Motorola has given us a chance to start ahead.

Other tech goodies on sale

While discussing discounts we should turn our attention to several other technological products which are available at lesser price cuts. Currently, it is possible to find old OnePlus devices at Amazon, including OnePlus Nord 2 released in 2021. It is now being sold for only £160. It has a Dimensity 1200 processor and a 4,500mAh battery and supports super-fast 65W charging. Well now that’s a good option even if it isn’t the newest toy on the block.

But wait for it, there is more! Another Xiaomi phone launched the same year is also available; the Xiaomi 12T. It costs a little more but got a better update track & it comes with Android 14. Based on the provided specification, it will be receiving new updates until 2026 and it now features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip and a main camera of 108MP. Moreover, it has a bigger and quicker 5000mAh battery with 120W charging the.

Small Tablet, Big Fun

If you are interested in tablets, there is also the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 which is also a part of the Savings Central offer. This little tablet comes with a 8.7-inch display, which is just fine to do some light gaming or do some browsing online. Technically, it is not the best invention to watch your favorite TV shows or movies, but it is perfect to use while having some free time during a trip, for example. Also, it has a slot for a microSD card, which means later you can expand storage once again.

The Best Gaming Buds to Take the Crown

Not just the business tycoons and office going people but the gamers have something to look forward to with Asus as well. The ROG Cetra is another perfect TWS headphones for the game lovers since it comes with the low latency mode. These buds are not such loose ends but the cherry on top for your gaming sessions. It has Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 certification, which means they are water-resistant, and a maximum battery duration of 27 hours depending on the model. It not only can be charged through USB-C,it is quite universal.

Wrapping It Up

Well, that’s !! The new Motorola Razr 50 as well as the Razr 50 Ultra have been freshly set for price cuts even before their launch. Now that has Samsung’s big celebration just a few doors away it is possible to snap some great deal. If you are after any other technological gadgets, you will not lack products from other brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung among others as most of the products are available at discounted rates.