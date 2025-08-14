The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is set to launch the much-anticipated FASTag Annual Pass starting August 15, 2025, aligning with India’s 79th Independence Day. This new plan is designed specifically for private, non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans to streamline toll payments across National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE). Priced at ₹3,000, the FASTag Annual Pass offers a prepaid option for up to 200 toll crossings or one year of validity from activation whichever is earlier aiming to simplify long-distance travel and reduce congestion at toll plazas.

This initiative integrates seamlessly with the existing FASTag system, requiring no new tag purchase if the user already has an active and valid FASTag affixed to their vehicle. The launch underscores MoRTH’s efforts to encourage digital payments and improve road transport efficiency nationwide.

Key Features and Benefits of the Annual Pass:

The FASTag Annual Pass is a prepaid toll payment offer that dramatically cuts down on payment hassles for regular commuters. By paying a one-time fee of ₹3,000, frequent highway travelers can enjoy significant cost savings compared to standard toll charges, which typically range from ₹80 to ₹100 per crossing. With the Annual Pass, the effective per-toll cost is around ₹15, potentially saving up to ₹7,000 annually for users who regularly traverse national highways.

This pass covers toll plazas managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and MoRTH, but it does not apply to state highways or local toll roads that fall outside this network. The pass is valid for all eligible non-commercial vehicles and provides a smoother, cashless experience by eliminating the need for multiple top-ups or transactions during the year. In addition, activation is simple and may be completed online through the official NHAI/MoRTH website or the Rajmarg Yatra app. Credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, and other accepted online payment methods can all be used to make payments. Regardless of the date of purchase, the pass expressly activates on August 15, 2025, and users receive an instant SMS confirmation upon activation.

How to Purchase and Activate the FASTag Annual Pass:

Getting the FASTag Annual Pass is straightforward and completely digital. Vehicle owners eligible to purchase the pass need to meet these key criteria: their existing FASTag must be active, properly affixed to the windshield, linked to the correct vehicle registration number (VRN), and must not be blacklisted due to violations or dues.

To buy the pass, users should:

Download and open the Rajmarg Yatra app or visit the NHAI or MoRTH official website. Provide their vehicle registration number and existing FASTag ID, or log in using their registered mobile number. Verify their eligibility through the platform’s automatic checks ensuring the FASTag and vehicle details are valid. Make the payment of ₹3,000 using supported online payment gateways. Upon payment confirmation, the Annual Pass will link directly to the active FASTag and VRN. Receive SMS confirmation indicating successful activation; the pass then becomes valid from August 15, 2025.

Once active, the pass allows toll-free passage at designated NH and NE toll plazas up to 200 times or for a full year, whichever comes first.

What Happens After 200 Trips or One Year?

The FASTag Annual Pass is designed with a clear usage limit 200 toll trips or 365 days of validity starting from activation. Upon reaching either limit, the pass automatically reverts to the standard FASTag system, where tolls are charged per crossing at prevailing rates.

Users wishing to continue the benefits of the Annual Pass must manually renew their subscription and pay the ₹3,000 fee again. It is important to note that there is no auto-renewal feature, so timely renewal is essential for uninterrupted prepaid toll access. The regular FASTag remains fully functional throughout and after the Annual Pass period, allowing users who do not opt for the pass or have exhausted it to pay tolls as usual by maintaining sufficient balance in their FASTag wallets.

This new facility aims to promote a seamless and efficient toll payment experience while providing considerable savings and convenience to frequent travelers on India’s national road networks.