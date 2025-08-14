Enterprise software integrations have long been the bane of IT teams — expensive, time-consuming, and often brittle in the face of change. Refold AI, a bold new startup, believes the answer lies in letting AI do the heavy lifting.

The company has just raised $6.5 million in seed financing, co-led by Eniac Ventures and Tidal Ventures, with participation from Better Capital, Ahead VC, Karman Ventures, Z21, and several prominent angels. The funding will fuel its mission to replace months of complex integration work with AI-powered agents that get the job done in days. In this article, we’ll delve into how Refold AI is harnessing autonomous agents to dismantle the old rules of enterprise integration and usher in a faster, smarter, and more cost-efficient era for global businesses.

Credits: Ascendants

How Refold AI Works

Instead of relying on human consultants or traditional middleware, Refold AI deploys autonomous AI “agents” that can:

Learn how systems interact

Generate and maintain integration code

Adapt seamlessly as software changes

In early use cases — from ERP-to-CRM synchronizations to finance automation and supply chain workflows — these AI agents have already demonstrated their ability to drastically cut down deployment timelines.

“Enterprise integrations are one of the most compelling use cases for agentic AI,” said Hadley Harris, Founding General Partner at Eniac Ventures. “Refold is rebuilding the integration stack from the ground up.”

Early Traction and Rapid Growth

Refold AI may be young — founded in 2023 — but it’s already delivering results:

30+ paying enterprise customers , including Incorta and Naehas

Over 1,500 active users

Processing 30 million API calls per month

Achieved seven-figure ARR

Doubled its customer base in just two months

Such growth in the early stages reflects not just market appetite but the scalability of their model.

The Brains Behind the Bots

Refold AI was co-founded by Jugal Anchalia (CEO) and Abhishek Kumar (CPO) — no strangers to building and scaling companies. The duo previously founded telemedicine startup JustDoc, later acquired by Netmeds in 2018, which itself was acquired by Reliance Retail Ventures in 2020.

Having navigated the complexities of enterprise systems before, they understood how even small changes could spiral into costly integration delays. Refold AI is their solution to that pain point.

A Massive Market Waiting to be Disrupted

The global system integration market was valued at approximately $386 billion in 2023 — a staggering figure that reflects how much businesses spend annually just to keep their software talking to each other.

Refold’s model aims to shift the cost structure dramatically by replacing large consulting teams with reusable, production-ready AI-driven integrations. As Nicholas Muy of Tidal Ventures put it:

“Integrations are the most broken part of enterprise software. Refold’s agents eliminate rather than simply patch the problem.”

What’s Next for Refold AI

Armed with fresh capital, Refold AI plans to:

Expand its engineering team (from 20 to ~30 by end of 2025)

Broaden its integration catalog to cover more enterprise use cases

Enable low-friction deployments for enterprises modernizing their AI stacks

Its three-layer architecture — Workflow Code Agents, MCP Chains, and an Embedded Integrations Platform — is designed to turn bespoke, high-cost service work into reusable, maintainable software components.

Credits: Beamstart

Why This Matters

If Refold AI delivers on its promise, the days of six-month integration projects could be over. Enterprises could see faster go-lives, lower costs, and more adaptable workflows — all without the headaches of traditional system integration.

The rise of agentic AI in this space signals a broader shift: moving from human-heavy processes to AI-first automation. And if Refold’s early traction is anything to go by, that future may arrive sooner than expected. With a seasoned founding team, strong investor backing, and a market desperate for change, Refold AI is positioning itself not just as a middleware alternative but as the next evolution of enterprise connectivity.