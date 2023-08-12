FC Barcelona kickstarts its Blockchain journey after securing €120 million

The renowned Spanish Football Club, FC Barcelona was on the verge of bankruptcy and had a debt of about 1.3 billion euros. The legacy of the Spanish Football Giant was about to be dissolved. However, Barca has recently announced a Web3 initiative, Barça Vision which is going to be a game changer as FC Barcelona kickstarts its Blockchain journey. The club has secured a 120 million dollar investment to back this initiative from Libero Football Finance AG and Nipa Capital B.V.

FCB’s strategic partnership to flourish digitally

Barça has made their decision to launch Barça Vision officially on 11th August. Amidst rumours of the Barça starboy Neymar Jr returning to the club, the announcement of Barça Vision has gained quite the buzz as FC Barcelona kickstarts its Blockchain journey. According to the official announcement by the club, FC Barcelona has sold a 29.5% stake in Bridgeburg Invest which is the holding company for the Barça vision.

Barça Vision aims to consolidate all online materials related to Web3 and blockchain technology, incorporating elements like NFTs and the metaverse. This concept is a sector of FC Barcelona’s strategy to set up the digital Espai Barça.

The investor, Libero, is a publicly listed German company that consults football clubs with financial matters, and Nipa Capital is a firm based in the Netherlands. All the transactions and transfers of shares or stakes are supposed to be wrapped up by the 4th Quarter of 2023.

Will Barça vision be their Digital Renaissance?

Barça vision is regarded as a vital aspect of FC Barcelona’s strategy to build the Espai Barça digital (new stadium). As and when FC Barcelona kickstarts its Blockchain journey, the club will reach one step closer to achieving its Digital Renaissance. The club has already collaborated with Plastics to launch a collection of 3,000 Barça NFTs. This will help promote sustainability projects around the world.

Overall, all the recent Web3 initiatives launched by the Spanish club, including the metaverse and NFTs, are going to mark a significant development in and transform the club digitally. These cutting-edge technological advancements will unlock new revenue streams for the club and heighten audience engagement.

FC Barcelona has also partnered with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MCAA), a European digital media-focused special purpose acquisition company. This deal merges Barça’s digital units into “Barça Media,” which aims to expand the club’s accessibility via US capital market funding. This strategic digital planning widens global outreach and could yield a significant income of about 900 million euros.

Effects on the Playing 11

Barcelona was forced to bid farewell to the club’s legend, Lionel Messi, back in 2021 as Barça was unable to comply with the salary cap rules of La Liga. However, with this new digitalization of the club, the club will be able to sign players and match their salaries to strengthen the playing 11.

Despite signing players like Lewandowski, Kounde and Raphinha in 2022, Barça was unable to bag as many victories as it did back in its golden days. Apart from that, players like Dembélé have not been very profitable for the club amidst its financial crisis. With new revenue generation schemes and sponsors, Barça might be able to sign Neymar Jr in the current season. However, his transfer from PSG to Barcelona hasn’t been confirmed and is being speculated.

FC Barcelona kickstarts its Blockchain journey as they have partnered with Chiliz Blockchain since February 2020. Subsequently, the club sold its first NFT for 693k dollars in 2022. All these digital transformations have been a part of the Barça Vision scheme, which is going to bring about a revolution in the digital and financial aspects of the Spanish Club. All these initiatives taken by the club are strengthening the club’s position and will continue to do so.

