Twitter’s Copyright System is Seemingly Broken as Full-Length Movies are Being Posted on the Platform

According to recent reports, Twitter’s copyright system is seemingly broken as many users have been posting full-length movies on the platform. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About Twitter’s copyright system

One Twitter user went viral this weekend after posting the entirety of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2-min long chunks, totaling over 50 tweets.

“Twitter will respond to reports of alleged copyright infringement, such as allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted image as a profile or header photo, allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted video or image uploaded through our media hosting services, or Tweets containing links to allegedly infringing materials,” it says on its website.

About Twitter

Twitter is facing a rough time right now. With people posting movies and shows on the platform, the company is facing a lot of lawsuits. Due to Elon Musk’s policies, the company does have many skilled employees left so such things are bound to happen. Since Elon Musk acquired the company, it has been in the news every day because every one of his policies has backfired. Famous celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard have left the platform saying that they didn’t like the environment on the platform. Users who had previously created a ruckus on the platform are now back. Andrew Tate, Kanye West, and even Donald Trump have got their accounts back on the platform because the company now encourages ‘free speech’.

About Elon Musk

The new boss of Twitter has currently been focused on increasing the revenue for the company and changing the work environment at the company. For increasing the revenue, the billionaire has introduced the blue tick feature wherein the users are required to shell out $8 out of their pockets to get the blue tick. To change the work environment, Musk has refused to let employees work remotely and has also decreased their rest days. He also gave them an ultimatum saying that if they wanted to stay in the company, they will have to gear up and change to a hectic lifestyle else they are free to resign and leave the company. This ultimatum of his led to the loss of about 1200 employees who willingly resigned from the company. Before this, Elon Musk himself fired a lot of employees including the former CEO Parag Agarwal. It seems like the company has very less skilled employees left to make it go forward.