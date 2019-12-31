Ferns N Petals becomes Asia’s First Gifting Brand for Voice-Assisted e-commerce through Alexa

New Delhi, 31st December 2019

India leading gifting brand, Ferns N Petals becomes the first gifting brand to launch Alexa skill for gift delivery in Asia. The skill allows customers to order and send flowers or cakes through the voice assistant. This makes it quite convenient for the customers to place orders just by using their voice. The Ferns N Petals Alexa Skill is accessible on all Alexa-enabled devices.

Now-a-days everyone is running short on time. People lead busy lives and they want to try their hands on anything that can save them time. FNP has developed this skill with that in mind, making it quick and easy to order for flowers and cakes. In the current Phase 1, Alexa skills are launched for existing customers only who have an account with Ferns N Petals and must have a saved address in their profile. The skill allows customer to order for flowers and cakes and also gives suggestions to choose from the bestselling options. Customers can simply enable Alexa Skill for FNP and say, ‘Alexa, open Ferns N Petals’ followed by ‘I’d like to order a cake’. The launch of this feature right before Valentine’s Day gives the brand an edge over the competitors. It would become immensely convenient to order for Valentines day Gifts using the Alexa skill.

Talking about this exclusive launch, Mr. Saif Ahmad, VP – Engineering – Ferns N Petals said, “As market leaders we are immensely delighted to be the first to market in the gifting industry with such great technology. Our engineering team has rolled out Ferns N Petals Alexa Skill and this has opened up a new channel for the customers to place order for flowers and cakes just by using their voice. We are constantly looking out for avenues to make the customer journey as convenient as possible. Voice-enabled gifting is going to a growing trend in the future and we are happy to be the pioneers in the gifting domain”

About the Company

Ferns N Petals, having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in its present business for more than 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 350+ outlets across 120 cities, pan India, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.

