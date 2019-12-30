FarmERP secured Series A from Technogen

Shivrai Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs and owns enterprise resource planning platform FarmERP, has now secured Series A funding round for an undisclosed amount from Singapore based strategic investor Technogen.

Some of the media reports revealed FarmERP would use the funds to build AI-based climate resilience intelligence to help customers to mitigate climate risks in agriculture and achieve sustainability.

The startup aims to help refine farming and agricultural operations via its expertise in AI, computer vision, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technologies.

The company is founded by Sanjay Borkar and Santosh Shinde in 2006, FarmERP is an ERP platform that offers information technology solutions to agriculture companies and startups, governments, crop insurance companies, non-governmental organizations, and farmer producer companies and research and design institutions.

