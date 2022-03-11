FIFA 22 Removes All Russian Clubs And Players From FUT Packs

EA Sports has confirmed that it has removed all Russian clubs and players from the current FUT FIFA 22 packs. The publisher has officially removed Russian clubs, players, and all other country-specific items from FIFA FUT. Players, jerseys, stadiums, stadium Russian club, and national team items have been removed from FIFA 22 Ultimate Teams loot boxes, according to in-game messages displayed immediately upon entering Game Mode.

For now, Russia and all Russian clubs will be removed from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, and FIFA Online, while other areas of FIFA are being actively reviewed. Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, FIFA 22 will add additional bans on Russian content in the game. For the first time, EA Sports is clearly responding to political events in the world and removing Russian players and the Russian team from FIFA 22 as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Through an in-game message, EA Sports announced that it will no longer be possible to include Russian players and teams in the main game sets. Players with Russian football golf equipment, their uniforms, managers from these groups, and some Russian items are not available in FIFA Ultimate Teams card packs, players told EA Sports this week. Shortly thereafter, EA stopped sales of FIFA 22 and Apex Legends in the territory. In an in-game message sent to FIFA 22 players and posted on Reddit, EA Sports stated: “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and, like many voices in the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of a neighboring country.”

It appears that players of Russian origin belonging to non-Russian clubs will still be available in FIFA 22 Football Ultimate Team Packs, but for how long remains to be determined. While there is no specific mention of existing Ultimate Team Russia players, it looks like their days in FIFA 22 are numbered to prevent players from using them as the main commercial token for the Ultimate Team Russia transfer market. The removal means that Russia will not be mentioned in Ultimate Team Packs or Draft Mode, as the uniforms and stadiums of the Russian national team and Russian clubs that appear in Ultimate Team have also been removed.

Also fixed an issue where players could continue to decorate their FIFA Ultimate Team Custom Stadium with previously owned Russia-related items such as banners and team badges. In terms of the trade, EA’s in-game post stated that Russian items now have fixed auction house price ranges, which should prevent players from using real events to profit in FUT Coins.