Firescore Interactive secured $500K led by Crazy Labs

Firescore, a Mumbai based game development studio, has now secured $500000 funding backed by the CrazyLabs.

The funds will going to be utilized to launch the first-ever hyper Casual Gaming Hub in India for the game studios across the globe.

The innovative games accelerator, branded as the CrazyHub, is located in the Mumbai. It will be operated by the Firescore Interactive and, together with the CrazyLabs, will support the game studios with everything they need in order to create the next chart-topping hyper casual mobile game.

Speaking about the initiative, Surojit Roy, Co-founder, Firescore Interactive, said, “The beauty of the process is that we never spend much time working on games that won’t be successful. Working fast and testing ideas early in the development process is critical to pursuing a hyper-casual strategy, and we’re looking to support studios who can fit into this fast-paced environment.”

About the investment, Guy Tomer, CrazyLabs COO said,

“Firescore Interactive’s entrepreneurial spirit was just what we were looking for when we planned our first CrazyHub. Our publishing team is always open for new ideas and partners, but not all partners can carry the weight of a gaming hub. We have no doubt that Mumbai is the perfect location to launch our first CrazyHub, and that Firescore Interactive are the perfect partners for our mission: to find the next hit game.”