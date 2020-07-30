VilCart secured bridge round from investors

VilCart, a technology startup that enables retailers in small towns and villages to order consumer goods digitally, has now secured a bridge funding round.

It was backed by the NS Parthasarathy, Co-founder of Mindtree, and others invested in the funding round.

“We are helping small brands get a wider greater reach with tech. Some of them are rural brands, which can now reach many cities across three states. During the COVID-19 crisis, we helped villages in essentials supplies,” said Prasanna Kumar, Founder of VilCart.

“Even a small change in the way we work can create a big impact on how we do business with them. This is where the people we employ makes a difference. They understand the mindset of the business owners and help us grow our business,” Prasanna added.