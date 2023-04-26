First Republic Bank on the brink of collapse? Lost $72 billion in deposits in Q1

While the bank has stated that deposit activity started to stabilize during the week of March 27, 2023, the analysis of the most recent quarterly results does not indicate positive signals overall.

A brief analysis of the balance sheet

A balance sheet analysis of First Republic Bank shows a significant increase in loans year-over-year, with loans totaling $173.3 billion, up by 22.6%. However, deposits during the same period decreased by 35.5% to $104.5 billion. It is worth noting that deposits were down 40.8% from December 31, 2022.

It is important to note that the bank’s deposits at March 31, 2023, included $30 billion of time deposits that it received from a group of large US banks. Meanwhile, borrowings increased by a staggering $101.2 billion to reach $106.7 billion.

First Republic Bank's deposits fell by 40% in 22 days. If not for $30 Billion rescue package from big banks, the decline would have been 57%. pic.twitter.com/wIkjGDRP30 — Jack Farley (@JackFarley96) April 24, 2023

Overall, the balance sheet suggests that the bank continues to face significant financial challenges, as indicated by the decline in deposits and the surge in borrowings. However, the time deposits from large US banks has provided some temporary relief.

This puts the bank in an uncomfortable position to take further action to stabilize its financial position, such as implementing cost-cutting measures or seeking additional sources of funding.

Surviving on liabilities

According to recent reports, First Republic Bank is heavily reliant on external funding from various sources, including the Federal Reserve, Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB), and large banks. Specifically, out of the total liabilities of $215.0 billion, government- and GSIB-related activities account for $135.9 billion, which is approximately 63% of the bank’s liabilities.

While this reliance on external funding may help to reduce liquidity risk, it can also compress net interest margin (NIM), a measure of the profitability of a bank’s lending activities.

The net interest margin (NIM) of First Republic Bank declined to 1.77% in the quarter from 2.45% in the previous quarter. The decrease in NIM can be attributed to the rise in short-term borrowings, which resulted in higher funding costs. However, this was partially offset by the increase in net interest margin by 11 basis points due to penalties imposed on CD withdrawals.

To manage this heavy dependence on external funding and liabilities, First Republic Bank may need to take extraordinary measures to reduce its reliance on these sources and maintain liquidity. This could involve implementing cost-cutting measures, improving efficiency, and seeking alternative sources of funding. Failure to address this issue could lead to a continued decline in NIM, which could ultimately impact the bank’s profitability and financial stability.

Income and Revenue