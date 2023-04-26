Google Cloud Business Finally Turns Profitable After Years of Heavy Investment

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced that Google’s cloud business has turned a profit for the first time since it began reporting operating metrics for the division three years ago.

Google has been investing heavily in its cloud computing business to compete with Amazon and Microsoft, and these investments have finally paid off.

During the first quarter of the current year, the cloud business recorded $191 million in operating income and $7.45 billion in revenue, which is a positive change from the same quarter in the previous year when the segment had incurred a loss of $706 million on $5.82 billion in revenue.

The cloud business includes the Google Cloud Platform, which provides cloud infrastructure and services for companies to build and run their own applications, as well as subscriptions to Google Workspace productivity software. The business now accounts for 10% of Alphabet’s total revenue.

Google has been working hard to win business from large corporations and government agencies that are transitioning from traditional data centers to the cloud and relying more on compute-heavy applications involving artificial intelligence. Its cloud customers include Deutsche Bank, Major League Baseball, PayPal, and UPS.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) holds the top position in cloud infrastructure and has consistently made profits every quarter since 2014. While Microsoft is the second-largest player in the market, it does not disclose profitability figures for its Azure unit.

On the other hand, Google has been competing with AWS and Microsoft by attempting to win contracts from large corporations and government agencies who are transitioning from traditional data centers to the cloud and are increasingly relying on compute-heavy applications that use artificial intelligence.

Google’s investment in its cloud business appears to be paying off as it has finally turned a profit. This is good news for Alphabet as a whole, as the cloud business now accounts for a significant portion of the company’s revenue.

With the continued growth of cloud computing, it will be interesting to see how Google, Amazon, and Microsoft continue to compete in this space in the coming years.

