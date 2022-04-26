Fisker CEO’s Twitter Account Disappears After Musk Acquisition

Henrik Fisker’s Twitter account vanished immediately after Twitter said it had accepted a $44 billion takeover offer from Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk.

Fisker Inc.’s chief executive officer, who previously worked for Tesla, said in a tweet Monday that his 86,000 followers should follow him on Instagram for future updates, without providing any other details. The account then produced an error message stating that it was no longer active.

While Fisker didn’t specify it was because of Musk’s arrangement, considering their tumultuous relationship over the past decade, it wouldn’t be surprising. Tesla hired Fisker in 2007 to assist with the early design of the Model S after he rose to fame after overseeing the design of the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9.

Shortly after, he left to work on the Karma hybrid sports car, causing Tesla to file a lawsuit alleging that he stole private secrets. Fisker won the arbitration case in the end. His eponymous automobile firm, one of a slew of EV startups vying for market share with Tesla, plans to begin production later this year on a plug-in SUV.

His eponymous auto firm, one of a slew of EV startups vying for market share with Tesla, plans to launch a plug-in SUV later this year. Requests for comment were not immediately returned by the corporation.

Henrik Fisker and his wife Geeta Gupta-Fisker formed Fisker Inc., an American electric vehicle automaker. Fisker Inc. was created in 2016 and is situated in Southern California. Fisker Automotive (founded in 2007 by Henrik Fisker) produced the Fisker Karma. Fisker Inc. is working on the Fisker Ocean, an all-electric SUV with a range of 300-350 miles that is created from recyclable and vegan materials.

Fisker’s rebirth (from Fisker Automotive) was largely predicated on claims of new battery technology development, such as a 500-mile range battery with 1-minute charging. Peer-reviewed journals, on the other hand, have explored how these exceptional claims have no scientific basis and are merely made for the purpose of generating funds.

Fisker Inc. announced an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on July 13, 2020, as a result of a merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, which is funded by Apollo Global Management. Fisker Inc. completed the reverse merger on October 30, 2020, and is currently traded under the ticker.