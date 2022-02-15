Fisker opens reservations for PEAR starting at $30K before incentives

Fisker opens reservations for its second EV, the PEAR. Claims that in the US the price of the vehicle will start at an MSRP below $30,000. It is the price before applying tax incentives, thus making it among the few automakers who are able to deliver EVs at that price.

Fisker Inc. emerged as a reborn EV automaker in 2016, which quickly got to work sharing several potential EV concepts to the public. It includes an electric SUV that would eventually become the Ocean – the flagship EV chosen by the automaker to provide a fresh start for the Fisker name. The PEAR is a compact, five-passenger “urban EV.”

In October of 2020, Fisker announced a deal with manufacturing juggernaut Magna International to produce its Ocean SUV. This was followed by a long-term agreement with Magna announced last summer, which included a confirmed production timeline beginning in November of 2022. Before that deal with Magna, however, Fisker Inc. had already shared plans to work with Apple supplier Foxconn to outsource production of an EV nicknamed Project PEAR. PEAR stands for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution,” which would be co-developed by the companies as a “new segment vehicle.”

Further updates

Later in May Fisker and Foxconn shared their updates for PEAR as the launch is to take place in 2024.

Manufacturing to commence in the US first, with several locations under consideration.

Program milestones have already been achieved including exterior design freeze.

Program critical sourcing is underway, including chipset and semiconductor contracts through Foxconn.

Project PEAR will enter the market with a starting price of less than $30,000, before incentives

Interestingly this time Fisker opens reservations with a bold statement. Stating “The all-electric Fisker PEAR blends sustainability, technology, and design into a digitally

connected, compact, five-passenger urban EV. Featuring intuitive controls, sporty driving, clever storage, and a focus on industry firsts, the Fisker PEAR will start at $29,900 before taxes and incentives in the US. Fisker’s first vehicle, the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV, will start production in November 2022.”

It’s unclear at this time what these “industry firsts” are, but if they’re anything close to some of the technology and designs Henrik Fisker relayed to us at the LA Auto Show after the Ocean premiere, this could be an EV unlike anything else on the road. Additionally, Fisker appears to have gotten below the $30k threshold with the Sport trim of its upcoming Ocean SUV, but that’s after US tax incentives – furthermore, those who qualify for the entire amount ($7,500). If Fisker can pull off a starting MSRP at $29,900 before any incentives, it may quickly capture a large group of new customers in 2024.

Credits- Electrek