Oppo partners with Jio for 5G trials – Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G used for Demo run

Since its release a few days ago, the Oppo Reno7 5G series has gained popularity in India. In India, Oppo has been aiming to improve the smartphone experience. Oppo has collaborated with Reliance Jio on 5G experiments in the nation. Jio has also been testing 5G networks in India for some time and has just formed a new agreement with Oppo.

Oppo partners with Jio for 5G trails

Oppo launched 5G standalone and non-standalone network experiments with Jio. Reliance Jio is one of India’s main private network providers, and it has been aggressively extending its services across the country. The current collaboration with Oppo offers even more 5G connections for a better smartphone experience.

Oppo stated that the 5G testing on the recently announced Oppo Reno7 Pro in a demo set was successful. The Oppo and Jio 5G testing were conducted utilizing the designated mid-band trial spectrum, which ranges in frequency from 3.3GHz to 3.6GHz. The 5G testing on the Oppo Reno7 5G smartphone appears to have been largely successful. According to the release, Oppo might receive lag-free 4K video streaming on the Reno7, as well as super-fast download and upload rates.

Technology like 5G is changing the way the world communicates today, and tests like these will help us further consolidate our efforts in the industry and give the finest value proposition for our clients,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India Research & Development Head, Oppo India.

Will 5G makes its way to India soon?

5G experiments have become the standard among Indian network operators. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have been at the forefront of the country’s 5G trials. The Indian government will hold 5G spectrum auctions this year, with a larger commercial rollout expected in 2023.

Smartphone manufacturers, on the other hand, have introduced a plethora of 5G-ready devices in the nation. While 5G chipsets are already available inexpensive flagships, the same can be said for mid-range and even low-cost devices.

Furthermore, premium smartphones such as the recently announced Oppo Reno7 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G have a big fan base in India. To be sure, Oppo has refreshed its product lineup with the Reno7 series, which has quality cameras, elegant design, and, of course, premier CPUs with 5G compatibility.

Also Read: