FITDAY TO EXPAND RETAIL MARKET THROUGH STORES

Staying fit is and always should be the top most priority because this can prevent huge amount of unexpected expenditure that would have been occurred in case of avoidance of the important aspect of health.

There have been a lot of nutrition & diet platforms that have contributed immensely to the development of a fitness quotient among all the major stakeholders.

The news today is from the fitness area where Fitday a premium nutraceutical firm is ready to expand into the retail segment. Let’s get inside to know more.

MORE ABOUT FITDAY

The company is owned by Genomelabs Bio that is a premiere firm in research & development which is involved in creating products that helps to develop a holistic life in general. The products are rich nutritionally and the major categories they deal in are :

Sports nutrition

Weight nutrition

Vitamins & minerals

Herbs & Ayurveda

Organic Food

Honey & spreads

Breakfast & Snacks

Tea & coffee

It is the website that offers a one-stop retail & online destination for all the wellness & nutritional needs. The family enables its participants to understand the right type of food that should be offered in order to be more healthy & increase the immunity of the customers in a general way.

WHAT ARE NUTRACEUTICALS?

These are basically alternatives for pharmaceutical products which has a strong market share by the year 2023 holding approximately 3.5% share in the global market. The amount will be close to $ 11 billion.

FITDAY EXPANSION PLANS

The company is expected to set up close to 50 offline stores that would involve an investment of Rs. 60 crore. The main focus is on product research, formulation, manufacturing & proper product sales.

‘Fitday plans to set up 50 brick-and-mortar stores pan-India by 2023 with an approximate investment of Rs 600 million (Rs 60 crore) while simultaneously ramping up their online presence,’

The general reason why fitness has suddenly gained importance is due to the fact that half of the population is malnourished due to which they stand at a fragile place while fighting with any disease in general. The need to take appropriate nutrition in one or the other form. The major race is to make nutrition an equitable right that should not be denied to any & every one.

Studies show that India has a future that will provide a major market to the nutraceutical segment. People are having a strange behaviour showing optimism towards manufacturing these products and consuming them too. The growing awareness in fitness is already setting up the way. Both the domestic & export market will see a rise. Therefore ;this funding in offline markets will be the best move to go forward with.